Australia vs Namibia Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ruben Trumpelmann is out

Australia vs Namibia Live Score :
Namibia Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Namibia 17/3
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! c Glenn Maxwell b Adam Zampa.
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: SIX! That is a monster. Massive hit. A rare bad ball and it is put away. It needed to be put away. A full toss on middle. This is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann 1 (4)
Merwe Erasmus 10 (25)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 1/3 (2)
Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann 1 (2)
Merwe Erasmus 7 (21)
Australia
Adam Zampa 2/5 (3)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Wiese holes out. Zampa has another one. Shorter and on middle. This one skids through. Wiese looks to pull. This goes off the splice down towards long on. The fielder runs to his right, slides and takes a very good catch.
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: EDGY FOUR! That went quickly. Lucky boundary but Namibia won't care. Outside off. Fuller. Wiese goes after it. This flies off the outside edge. Over first slip and down to the third man fence.
Namibia
David Wiese 1 (4)
Merwe Erasmus 6 (20)
Australia
Pat Cummins 1/6 (2)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: FOUR! Slammed away! That is a seriously good shot and Namibia need a lot of these. Outside off. Erasmus stands tall and slams it through covers. Lovely stroke.
Namibia
David Wiese 0 (1)
Merwe Erasmus 1 (17)
Australia
Adam Zampa 1/3 (2)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! A loud appeal and the finger is raised. Half the side back in the hut for Namibia now. They are in all sorts of trouble. They continue to lose wickets and the runs are not coming too. Full and on middle. Green looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pad. That is as plumb as it gets.
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 0 (15)
Zane Green 0 (1)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 1/0 (1)
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 0 (14)
JJ Smit 3 (5)
Australia
Adam Zampa 0/1 (1)
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 0 (10)
JJ Smit 2 (3)
Australia
Marcus Stoinis 0/7 (2)
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 0 (6)
JJ Smit 1 (1)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 2/10 (3)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! GONE! Glenn Maxwell takes it on the second attempt and Josh Hazlewood has his second. Namibia in more trouble.
Namibia
Merwe Erasmus 0 (2)
Michael van Lingen 10 (9)
Australia
Pat Cummins 1/0 (1)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE FIELDER! Immediate impact for Pat Cummins!
Namibia
Jan Frylinck 1 (2)
Michael van Lingen 10 (9)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 1/9 (2)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: OUT! c Glenn Maxwell b Josh Hazlewood.
Namibia
Michael van Lingen 9 (8)
Niko Davin 2 (4)
Australia
Marcus Stoinis 0/6 (1)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: FOUR! Lovely shot! Pitched up by Stoinis and it swings back into the left-hander, on middle and leg, Michael van Lingen clears his front leg and drives it to the right of mid on for a boundary.
Namibia
Michael van Lingen 4 (4)
Niko Davin 1 (2)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/7 (1)
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: FOUR! Edged away! On a back of a length and in the channel on off, Michael van Lingen throws his hands at it and gets an outside edge that flies over first slip for the first boundary of the game.
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Namibia (Playing XI) - Niko Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Merwe Erasmus(C), JJ Smit, Zane Green(WK), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field
Australia vs Namibia Match Details
Match 24 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and Namibia to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.