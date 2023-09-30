Australia vs Netherlands warm-up match today: Check when, where and how to watch

ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up matches: Australia and Netherlands will face off in a warm-up match for the ODI World Cup 2023.

ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up matches: Australia vs Netherlands warm up match: Australia will play against Netherlands in a warm-up match today i.e. on September 30 ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023.

LIVE India vs England, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Score Updates When to watch Australia vs Netherlands warm-up match? The Australia vs Netherlands warm-up match will start at 2 pm and will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Where to watch Australia vs Netherlands warm-up match? The match will air LIVE on Star Sports channels. For LIVE streaming online, viewers can watch the match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Australian Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), David Warmer, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc.

Netherlands Squad: Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (Captain), Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad.

Apart from Australia vs Netherlands, Team India will also have a faceoff against England in a warm-up match today which will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Ahead of the warm-up match today, Head coach Rahul Dravid said he is optimistic that the team will field a 'full-strength' side against England. This clash precedes the main tournament where India opens its campaign on October 8 against Australia. The pitch at Barsapara is considered a batter’s paradise. “Excessive heat" is how Weather.com describes the weather in Guwahati on September 30. “Severe heat is expected in this area," it added. At the same time, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

