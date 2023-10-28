Pat Cummins-led Australia are all set to face Tom Latham-led New Zealand in the 27th match of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on October 28 from 10:30 am onwards.

Both teams are in absolutely good form and would look to continue their dominance in the ongoing event.

In the previous match, Australia took on the Netherlands and won the game by a whopping 309 runs. On the other side, New Zealand took on India but lost the game by 4 wickets.

Out of 5 games played in the current World Cup, Australia have won 3 and are in fourth place on the points table while New Zealand have won four games and are third in the rankings.

Head to Head

These teams faced each other 141 times in ODIs. Australia won 95 matches while New Zealand won 39 matches. However, 7 matches ended up with no result.

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne/Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Pitch Report

The HPCA ground at Dharamsala may provide an excellent amount of support to the batters. Opting to bowl first and chasing the target could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

As per the prediction, the temperature is most likely to be between 15 to 34 degrees. Though the previous match was affected by rain and mist, there is no chance of rain in the AUS vs NZ match.

When, Where and How to Watch:

The Australia vs New Zealand match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 10.30 am.

