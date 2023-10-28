Australia vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: The stage is set for an intense World Cup clash between two in-form teams Australia and New Zealand which will go against each other on Saturday. Tom Latham-led New Zealand has been great during the tournament and stands at number 3 on the points table. Pat Cummins led Australia to a shaky start in the ICC World Cup 2023, but the team made a strong comeback and maintained its position in the top 4.

The Blackcaps have played really well so far, dominating their all opponents except India. Devon Conway and Will Young are providing a strong start to the team, while Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, and Glenn Philipps are doing great in the middle order. In the bowling attack also, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry are clinching many wickets, while Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are using their pace to restrict batters.

For Australia, the last few games have been great where the team showcased strong performances. The opening batters Mitchell Marsh and David Warner are in great form, while Glenn Maxwell is super dangerous in the middle order. Spinner Adam Zampa is nailing this season of the World Cup, while Mitchell Strac and Pat Cummins are bowling on the accurate line and length.

Australia vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Time and venue

The epic clash between Australia vs New Zealand is scheduled at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The skippers will be on the field for the toss at 10:00 AM, while the match is expected to start at 10:30 AM. The New Zealand team is already in Himachal Pradesh, where they played their last match against India, while the Australian team will travel from New Delhi, where they played their last match against the Netherlands.

Australia vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: Where to watch

The Australia vs New Zealand match will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports network while for live-streaming, the viewers can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application or website. The OTT platform is offering free streaming of all World Cup matches for free on mobile application.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute updates on the Australia vs New Zealand match.

