Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Australia is set to go against New Zealand at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium, Dharamshala on Saturday. Pat Cummins-led Australia had a shaky start to the ICC World Cup 2023, but have convincingly won its last three matches, while New Zealand have been great in the tournament so far except against India in their last match.
Currently, New Zealand stands at number 3 on the points table, while Australia is at number 4. The Kiwis have dominated all their opponents so far in the game, while Australia has faced difficulties against the stronger teams. But, New Zealand will enter the field with some doubts as they lost their last match against India while Australia is riding on a wave of hat-trick of victories.
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Head To Head Record
Australia and New Zealand, separated by the Tasman Sea regularly engage in intense matches against each other. The quality of both teams ensures that the viewers witness a grand performance on the field with no easy conclusion at hand. In the ICC World Cup, Australia has a far better record as they are leading against New Zealand by a big margin of 8-3.
But, in the last few years, the cricket of both nation has undergone monumental changes out of which Kiwis has emerged as a much better team. Australian unit performs well at home, but their players have recently struggled against strong teams at unpredictable pitches
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Weather report
The weather in Dharamshala is expected to remain pleasant during the match hours. As per the weather reports, the temperature around the stadium in Dharamshala is expected to range between 15 degrees to 34 degrees Celsius while there are no chances of rain.
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Pitch Report
The pitch of the stadium in Dharamshala is known to support batters and the smaller boundaries provide the scope for high scores. The bowlers struggle with the unpredictability of the pitch, while fielders face issues due to uneven ground in Dharamshala.
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Expected playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
