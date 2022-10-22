Rain threatens to derail the Twenty20 World Cup when big guns enter the fray this weekend, with Australia's opener against New Zealand. Aaron Finch's Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand at a sell-out Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday evening -- a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai where Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 powered them to an eight-wicket win and maiden crown.
Rain threatens to derail the Twenty20 World Cup when big guns enter the fray this weekend, with Australia's opener against New Zealand. Aaron Finch's Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand at a sell-out Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday evening -- a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai where Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 powered them to an eight-wicket win and maiden crown.
Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground(SCG) in Sydney. The match will begin at 12.30 pm IST. Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports. Australia vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground(SCG) in Sydney. The match will begin at 12.30 pm IST. Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports. Australia vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Kane Williamson's New Zealand enter the competition in mixed form, having lost to South Africa and Pakistan, but recently enjoying victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Fast bowler Tim Southee is under no illusions that Australia will be a tough opponent, should their game go ahead. "You can't give them a sniff. They are a class side," he said.
Kane Williamson's New Zealand enter the competition in mixed form, having lost to South Africa and Pakistan, but recently enjoying victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Fast bowler Tim Southee is under no illusions that Australia will be a tough opponent, should their game go ahead. "You can't give them a sniff. They are a class side," he said.
Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.
Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.
Australia have a golden opportunity to become the first back-to-back T20 world champions, enjoying the advantage of being the only winners of cricket's shortest format to have a crack at defending the title at home.
Australia have a golden opportunity to become the first back-to-back T20 world champions, enjoying the advantage of being the only winners of cricket's shortest format to have a crack at defending the title at home.
Australia will look to make a statement against New Zealand in their Super 12 opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, a repeat of last year's decider.
Australia will look to make a statement against New Zealand in their Super 12 opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, a repeat of last year's decider.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.