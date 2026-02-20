Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Mitchell Marsh & Co aim to end on a high, Oman eye upset win

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: After 39 highly entertaining games, the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 comes to an end today with Australia taking on Oman in a inconsequential Group B clash at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy. Both teams are out of the Super 8 qualification race.
While Australia are currently placed fourth with just a win out of three games, Oman are yet to open the account. With the kind of form Australia are in, this gives Oman a perfect opportunity to register their maiden win in this edition of T20 World Cup, and cause an upset.
Australia national cricket team vs Oman national team match scorecard
Australia and Oman have played only once in T20Is so far, back in 2024 edition of the tournament. Australia won that game in Kensington Oval, Bridgetown by 39 runs.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara/Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
A force to reckon with, Australia's performance in ODI World Cups doesn't is completely different to theirs in T20 World Cups. In contrast of their dominance in ODIs, Australia have shockingly failed to reach the semifinals in five of the last six T20 World Cups.
Australia and Oman have played only once in T20Is so far, back in 2024 edition of the tournament. Australia won that game in Kensington Oval, Bridgetown by 39 runs.
Australia have disappointed in this T20 World Cup. Champions in 2021, Australia have lost two of their three matches, including against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Their only win came against Ireland. Australia have been plagued with injuries. After they lost Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood before the tournament, Australia did not get Mitchell Marsh for a groin injury for the first two games. Although Marsh returned against Sri Lanka with a fifty, it was of no use.
The tournament did go like Oman would have wanted. Coming into this T20 World Cup on the back of a winning momentum, Oman got a reality check what an ICC tournament looks like, having lost against Zimbabwe, Ireland and Sri Lanka. A win for Oman against Australia will cause a major upset.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final group stage fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Australia and Oman.