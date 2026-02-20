Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Mitchell Marsh & Co aim to end on a high, Oman eye upset win

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: After 39 highly entertaining games, the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 comes to an end today with Australia taking on Oman in a inconsequential Group B clash at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy. Both teams are out of the Super 8 qualification race.

While Australia are currently placed fourth with just a win out of three games, Oman are yet to open the account. With the kind of form Australia are in, this gives Oman a perfect opportunity to register their maiden win in this edition of T20 World Cup, and cause an upset.

Australia national cricket team vs Oman national team match scorecard

Australia vs Oman head to head in T20Is

Australia and Oman have played only once in T20Is so far, back in 2024 edition of the tournament. Australia won that game in Kensington Oval, Bridgetown by 39 runs.

Australia vs Oman predicted playing XI

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara/Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.