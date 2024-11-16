Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live streaming details: Check AUS vs PAK predicted XIs, date, time, venue

After a comprehensive 29-run win in the rain-marred first T20I, Australia will be looking to clinch the series against Pakistan in Sydney in the second game on Saturday (November 16). Following a rain delay, the match was reduced to seven-overs per side. Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's 41 to post 93/7 in seven overs.

In reply, Pakistan were reduced to 16/5 inside the third over with Nathan Ellis doing most of the damage with three wickets. The men in Green eventually finished at 64/9. However, the weather forecast for Sydney isn't looking promising as rain threat looms over the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

There are 60 per cent chances of precipitation throughout the day with the 79 per cent cloud cover and two per cent chances of thunderstorms, according to accuweather.com. The temperature will hover around 24°C.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Predicted XIs Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live streaming details When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live in India? The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (November 16). The AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I will start on 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will live telecast Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I? Star Sports has the broadcast rights for Pakistan's tour of Australia. The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be available live on Star Sports channels in India.