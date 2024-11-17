Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live streaming details: Check AUS vs PAK match timing, venue, other details

Josh Inglis-led Australia has secured its win in the T20 International series against Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan by winning two of the three matches. Australia now aims for a whitewash win against the South Asian nation at the third international T20 match on 18 November.

Pakistan is now looking to salvage their pride, as even prior to this series the country has never won a T20I on Australian soil against Australia.

In the previous match, Pakistan bowlers put up a good show of effort, bagging 9 wickets. However, the strike bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah couldn’t find their groove and went wicketless. The batting department failed to chase the small target in the second T20I and lost by 13 runs.

Even though Australian batters also brought on a good game, they failed to put forth a big show but ended up winning the second match of the T20I series.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Pitch Report As the Australian team aims to secure a whitewash win in the series, the Bellerive pitch in Hobart has traditionally given bowlers some early movement but becomes more batting-friendly as the game progresses. The average first-innings score is 158 for T20Is played, and the teams have had decent success both batting first and chasing.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I: Predicted XIs Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia vs Pakistan: Live streaming details and more

When and where to watch the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I? The Australia vs Pakistan third T20I match will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart, Australia. The match will start at 1:30 p.m. (IST), 1 p.m. (PST), and 6 p.m. Local time in Australia.

Which television channels will live telecast Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I? Viewers will be able to watch the live broadcast of the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Pakistan's tour of Australia. The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports television channels in India.

