Australia vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Australia will take on Pakistan on October 20 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins talks to coach Andrew McDonald during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Australia's captain Pat Cummins talks to coach Andrew McDonald during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Australia will take on Pakistan on October 20 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It would be the fourth match for both Australia and Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023. Australia won their previous match, against Sri Lanka, by 5 wickets while Pakistan lost their previous match, against India, by 7 wickets.

However, Pakistan are enjoying a much better position on the points table as they have won 2 of their 3 matches so far while Australia have won only 1. Pakistan lost to India but won against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Australia lost to India and South Africa.

Also Read: 'We came, we saw and we collapsed': Pakistani media react to World Cup loss

"Yes, we lost to India due to making mistakes but the stopped bus will now take two points from every stop. Losing to India wasn't the end of the world," AFP quoted Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali as saying.

Australia (Probable XI)

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan (Probable XI)

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

AUS vs PAK match: Weather prediction

Bengaluru will see as high as 30 degrees during the daytime while the evening will get cooler over time, as per Weather.com. There is little chance of rain with the humidity going as high as 77%.

AUS vs PAK match today: When, where and how to watch

The Australia vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 07:11 AM IST
