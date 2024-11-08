Active Stocks
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It's a Wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk is out
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk is out

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk out on Shaheen Afridi bowling.Australia at 21/1 after 2.2 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024Premium
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 08 Nov 2024 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett
Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

08 Nov 2024, 09:11:49 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk is out and Australia at 21/1 after 2.2 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! LBW! Jake Fraser-McGurk plays down the wrong line and pays the price.

08 Nov 2024, 09:08:49 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia at 20/0 after 2 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
Australia
Jake Fraser-McGurk 13 (9)
Matthew Short 7 (3)
Pakistan
Naseem Shah 0/12 (1)

08 Nov 2024, 09:08:19 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 20/0 after 1.5 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Jake Fraser-McGurk is in a punishing mood early on.

08 Nov 2024, 09:07:49 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 1.3 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! And again! Short and wide, not all that wide this time, Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a lovely shot off the back foot and punches it through the same gap at covers for another boundary.

08 Nov 2024, 09:07:19 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 12/0 after 1.2 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! That went into the fence in no time at all! Short and wide outside off, too wide, Jake Fraser-McGurk reaches out and slaps it through the gap at covers for his first boundary.

08 Nov 2024, 09:05:19 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia at 8/0 after 1 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
Australia
Matthew Short 7 (3)
Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (3)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/8 (1)

08 Nov 2024, 09:05:19 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Matthew Short smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . Australia at 8/0 after 0.6 overs

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Heaved away for the first boundary of the game!

08 Nov 2024, 08:36:17 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

08 Nov 2024, 08:35:48 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (C/WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

08 Nov 2024, 08:13:02 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

Australia vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and Pakistan to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

