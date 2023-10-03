It is the final day of the ODI World Cup warm-ups, and Australia is taking on Pakistan on 3 October at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After winning the toss, Australia chose to bat against Babar Azam-led Pakistan team in Hyderabad.

Batting first Australian batter kept their calm and opener David Warner (48), playing on Indian turf for a long, played like a star before being sent to the pavilion by Usama Mir. Even Mitchell Marsh (31) hit some good shots but was sent to the pavilion by Usama Mir in the 15th over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohammad Nawaz sent Marnus Labuschagne (40) to the pavilion. By the time, the report was filed, Australia scored 151/3 in 23.2 overs at a run rate of 6.47.

Usama Mir picked two wickets for Pakistan, and Mohammad Nawaz took one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch the Australia vs. Pakistan encounter? Australia vs. Pakistan warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.

World Cup Squads: Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pitch report: As the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a batting-friendly wicket, it is expected to help the batters. Pacers may get some help toward the latter half of the match, however, The spinners will be important in the middle overs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!