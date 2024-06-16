Australia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Six. Scotland at 144/4 after 15.1 overs

Australia vs Scotland Live Score :
Scotland Innings Highlights :
- Scotland 50/1 in 5.5 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Scotland 54/1
- B McMullen T20 fifty: 50 runs in 26 balls (2x4) (5x6)
- Drinks: Scotland 96/2 in 10.0 overs
- Scotland 100/2 in 10.3 overs
- M Cross dropped on 9 by A Zampa in 13.6 overs
- M Cross dropped on 18 by M Wade in 14.2 overs
- Referral 1 (14.2 ovs): AUS against M Cross (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 1, SCO: 2)
SIX! Welcomes Agar with a biggie! Tossed up, outside off, Richie Berrington slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Hits with the wind and to the shorter side of the ground.
Scotland
Michael Leask 1 (2)
Richie Berrington 17 (17)
Australia
Glenn Maxwell 2/44 (4)
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Glenn Maxwell should consider himself extremely lucky here.
Scotland
Matthew Cross 18 (9)
Richie Berrington 15 (15)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/25 (3)
SIX! Adam Zampa makes a mess of it and it goes over the fence.
FOUR! Not where Cross intended but he will take it!
Scotland
Richie Berrington 14 (14)
Matthew Cross 5 (4)
Australia
Ashton Agar 1/28 (3)
Scotland
Richie Berrington 9 (11)
Matthew Cross 1 (1)
Australia
Adam Zampa 1/18 (3)
OUT! TAKEN! Cleverly bowled by Adam Zampa and he gets the reward! End of a special knock by Brandon McMullen.
Scotland
Richie Berrington 9 (8)
Brandon McMullen 60 (32)
Australia
Glenn Maxwell 1/41 (3)
FOUR! Short and punished! Too short and wide on off, Richie Berrington stands tall and hits it along the ground but past extra cover for a boundary.
Scotland
Richie Berrington 2 (4)
Brandon McMullen 53 (30)
Australia
Adam Zampa 0/17 (2)
Scotland
George Munsey 35 (23)
Brandon McMullen 51 (28)
Australia
Glenn Maxwell 1/26 (2)
OUT! TAKEN! The 89-runs partnership is broken.
SIX! This is incredible hitting! No fear at all by Scotland! A bit quicker, full and around off, George Munsey slog-sweeps it over deep square leg for a biggie.
Scotland
Brandon McMullen 50 (26)
George Munsey 28 (19)
Australia
Ashton Agar 1/19 (2)
SIX! One thing is sure right now, it's a belter of a pitch to bat! First time we are saying that in this tournament.
SIX! BANG! Ashton Agar changes ends but the results are the same from both ends right now. This is a 98 meters biggie. Angles in a full ball, very full actually and Brandon McMullen gets underneath the flight, he smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Scotland
Brandon McMullen 36 (21)
George Munsey 27 (18)
Australia
Adam Zampa 0/13 (1)
FOUR! Scotland are taking on Aussies best bowler here. Brilliant bowling here. Zampa bowls it tad short and gives a lot of width. Brandon McMullen cuts it hard and through backward point for a boundary.
SIX! The fielder watches it sail over his head. Floated full and on middle, Brandon McMullen holds his stance and lofts it nonchalantly over long off for a biggie.
Scotland
George Munsey 26 (17)
Brandon McMullen 24 (16)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 0/21 (2)
FOUR! More runs! Fantastic over for Scotland! Not bowling to the field here. There is no one in the deep on the leg side and Nathan Ellis bowls it short and onto the body, George Munsey goes back and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Scotland are 54/1 at the end of the Powerplay!
FOUR! Scotland are going fire with fire right now. They are not backing away. Nathan Ellis bangs it short and around off, Brandon McMullen pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Scotland
George Munsey 21 (15)
Brandon McMullen 18 (12)
Australia
Glenn Maxwell 0/18 (1)
FOUR! Gets it through and George Munsey is into overdrive now.
SIX! Down the ground but the result is the same!
SIX! Innovative and effective!
Scotland
Brandon McMullen 17 (11)
George Munsey 4 (10)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/11 (2)
SIX! With the wind or against it, it does not matter one bit to Brandon McMullen.
Scotland
Brandon McMullen 9 (7)
George Munsey 2 (8)
Australia
Nathan Ellis 0/10 (1)
SIX! BOOM! That is a shot and a half from Brandon McMullen.
Scotland
George Munsey 1 (7)
Brandon McMullen 1 (2)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/1 (1)
Scotland
Michael Jones 2 (3)
George Munsey 1 (3)
Australia
Ashton Agar 1/3 (1)
OUT! DRAGGED ON! Ashton Agar strikes in the first over! Unfortunate for Michael Jones.
Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(C), Matthew Cross(WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif.
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(WK), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
Australia won the toss and elected to field
Australia vs Scotland Match Details
Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and Scotland to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.