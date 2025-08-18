Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: Check AUS vs SA predicted XIs, When and where to watch in India?

Following a successful T20I series, Australia will aim for a ODI series triumph when they face South Africa in the first of three ODIs at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday (August 19). Australia have defeated the Proteas 2-1 in a three-match T20I series that concluded a few days back.

If Dewald Brevis announced his arrival at the top level with a hundred and a fifty for South Africa, Tim David was the start for Australia with his consecutive fifty-plus scores. However, it was Glenn Maxwell's stunning innings that won the T20I series for Australia.

Meanwhile, its a new beginning for Australia after the ODI retirements of Steve Smith and Maxwell. The retirements of he big two means more pressure on the shoulders of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green. with no Maxwell, Cooper Connolly stand a chance to feature in the XI.

On the other hand, South Africa are without Heinrich Klaasen due to retirement, while the Proteas will be without Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (playing at The Hundred) and Marco Jansen (thumb surgery). That means, its opportunities for the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka and Prenelan Subrayen.

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match details Venue: Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns

Time: 10 AM IST

Date: August 19, 2025

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI probable XIs Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

