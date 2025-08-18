Subscribe

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: Check AUS vs SA predicted XIs, When and where to watch in India?

Following the T20I series, Australia will take on South Africa in the first of three ODIs on August 19 in Cairns. While Australia are without Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, South Africa will be missing Heinrich Klaasen.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Aug 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh (R) and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma pose for pictures ahead of the first ODI in Cairns.
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh (R) and his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma pose for pictures ahead of the first ODI in Cairns.(AFP)

Following a successful T20I series, Australia will aim for a ODI series triumph when they face South Africa in the first of three ODIs at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday (August 19). Australia have defeated the Proteas 2-1 in a three-match T20I series that concluded a few days back.

If Dewald Brevis announced his arrival at the top level with a hundred and a fifty for South Africa, Tim David was the start for Australia with his consecutive fifty-plus scores. However, it was Glenn Maxwell's stunning innings that won the T20I series for Australia.

Meanwhile, its a new beginning for Australia after the ODI retirements of Steve Smith and Maxwell. The retirements of he big two means more pressure on the shoulders of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green. with no Maxwell, Cooper Connolly stand a chance to feature in the XI.

On the other hand, South Africa are without Heinrich Klaasen due to retirement, while the Proteas will be without Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (playing at The Hundred) and Marco Jansen (thumb surgery). That means, its opportunities for the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka and Prenelan Subrayen.

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match details

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns

Time: 10 AM IST

Date: August 19, 2025

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI probable XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI in India?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Australia vs South Africa ODI series. The first ODI will be televised on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of AUS vs SA 1st ODI will be available on JioStar app.

