Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa opt to bowl in Darwin after Aiden Markram wins toss

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the T20I series opener in at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh is leading Australia. Interestingly, this is the first international being played at this venue after 17 long years.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Indian fans can watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live on Star Sports channels on TV. Live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
Interestingly, both the skippers - Mitchell Marsh (Australia) and Aiden Markram (South Africa) - were opening the batting for Lucknow Super Giants a few months ago.
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between Australia and South Africa in Darwin.