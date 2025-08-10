Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa opt to bowl in Darwin after Aiden Markram wins toss

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the T20I series opener in at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh is leading Australia. Interestingly, this is the first international being played at this venue after 17 long years.

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi