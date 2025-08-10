Subscribe

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa opt to bowl in Darwin after Aiden Markram wins toss

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: South African captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl first in Darwin. Interestingly, this is the first international being played at this venue after 17 long years.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Aug 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: Josh Hazlewood (R) in training session ahead of first T20I against South Africa.
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: Josh Hazlewood (R) in training session ahead of first T20I against South Africa. (AFP)

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the T20I series opener in at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh is leading Australia. Interestingly, this is the first international being played at this venue after 17 long years. 

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I playing XIs

Follow updates here:
10 Aug 2025, 02:52 PM IST

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: Australia vs South Africa live streaming in India

Indian fans can watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live on Star Sports channels on TV. Live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I will be available on JioStar app and website. 

10 Aug 2025, 02:49 PM IST

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: Interesting fact about captains

Interestingly, both the skippers - Mitchell Marsh (Australia) and Aiden Markram (South Africa) - were opening the batting for Lucknow Super Giants a few months ago.

10 Aug 2025, 02:48 PM IST

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: Australia Playing XI

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

10 Aug 2025, 02:47 PM IST

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa Playing XI

Aiden Markram (C), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

10 Aug 2025, 02:46 PM IST

AUS vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa opt to bowl

South African captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl first.  

10 Aug 2025, 02:43 PM IST

Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20 LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the first T20I between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. 

 

