Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I: When and where to watch AUS vs SA match Live-Streaming?

After beating the West Indies 3-0 on their home turf, Australia are all set to take on South Africa for a three-match T20I series starting today. Glenn Maxwell will be vacating the opening slot for Australia as the Aussies go for the tried-and-tested combination of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head from this game onwards.

Meanwhile, both sides will be hoping to showcase their full preparations as they look forward to the T20 World Cup that is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Mitchell Marsh will lead the charge for the Aussies, while Aiden Markram will be at the helm for the Proteas.

Squads: Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter

Where is the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I being played? The first T20I clash between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Marra cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia.

When is the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I match? The first ODI clash wil be played from 2:45PM IST or 6:45PM local time with the toss set to be held 30 minutes prior to the match.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I in India? The live broadcast of India vs Australia T20I clash will be though the Star Sports network.

How can I watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live stream in the US? The live-streaming of Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I clash can be watched via the JioHotstar app and website.