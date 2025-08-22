Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Why is Temba Bavuma not playing for Proteas in Mackay? Check AUS vs SA playing XIs

uSouth Africa will miss their captain Temba Bavuma in the second ODI against Australia on Friday, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced. Bavuma, who scored 65 in South Africa's first ODI win over Australia, will return to lead the side in the series decider on Saturday. In the absence of Bavuma, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in Mackay.

The decision to rest Bavuma came due to his workload management, post his comeback from injury. The 35-year-old, who led South Africa to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title earlier this year, had sustained a hamstring injury during the final in June.

“Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended he be rested for the second match,” CSA said in a statement. “He will be available to lead the side in the third ODI on Sunday, with Aiden Markram standing in as captain today,” the statement further added.

The Proteas, who lost the T20I series, are leading in the ODIs, having won the first game by 98 runs. A win in Mackay would seal the series for the visitors.

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI toss report South Africa have opted to bat first after Markram won the toss in Mackay. The Proteas have made two changes with Tony de Zorzi replacing Bavuma. Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who has been reported for suspect action, made way for Senuran Muthusamy Muthusamy. For Australia, the hosts made just one change with Xavier Bartlett making way for Ben Dwarshius.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing XIs Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

