Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch AUS v SA live on TV & online in India? Check likely XIs

Following a thrilling series opener at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Australia will take on South Africa on Tuesday in the second T20I with an aim for a series win at the same venue. Australia had beaten South Africa by 17 runs in the first T20I on Sunday.

Sent into bat first, Australia had lost their first six wickets with less that 80 runs on the board before a one-man show by Tim David lifted the hosts close to 180-run mark. Coming to bat at No.5, the former Singapore international blasted eight sixes and four fours for his 83 in just 52 balls to take the team to 178 all out in 20 overs.

He was dismissed by 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who became the youngest-ever pacer to take a four-wicket haul in T20Is among full member nations. Maphaka, who made his debut for South Africa last year, finished with career-best figures of 4/20 in his four overs.

In reply, South Africa fell short by 17 runs despite a fighting 55-ball 71 from Ryan Rickelton. Tristan Stubbs did try to made some amends but was dismissed for 37. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis and Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets each.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match details Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Date: August 12

Time: 2:45 PM IST

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I predicted XIs Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

Where and where to watch AUS vs SA 2nd T20I in India? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the T20I series between Australia and South Africa in India. The AUS vs SA 2nd T20I will be available on Star Sports channels live on August 12 from 2:45 PM IST.

