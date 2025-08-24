Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Temba Bavuma returns as Proteas eye historic series sweep; AUS vs SA playing XIs

Temba Bavuma returned on Sunday in the third ODI against Australia as South Africa eye a historic series sweep at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The 35-year-old Bavuma, who led the Proteas to World Test Championship (WTC) title earlier this year, was rested in the second game due to workload management.

Advertisement

South Africa have never managed to clean sweep Australia in ODIs in their own backyard and the final game of the tour offers them a chance to rewrite history. South Africa have been in raging form in the ODI series, winning both the games so far in a convincing fashion.

Meanwhile, Australia have opted to bat first after Mitchell Marsh won the toss in the final game of the series. Both teams have made significant changes to their playing XIs. Sean Abbott and Cooper Connolly replaced Josh Hazlewood and Aaron Hardie for Australia.

In the South African line-up, Matthew Breetzke made way for Bavuma while Nadre Burger and Lungi Ngidi have been rested as part of workload management. Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka replaced the duo. South Africa have already taken a 2-0 series lead.

Advertisement

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing XIs South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

When and where to watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of South Africa's tour of Australia in India. The Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India from 10 AM IST. Live streaming of Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be available on JioHotstar app and website.