Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch AUS v SA live on TV & online in India?

Australia and South Africa are all set to clash in the 3rd T20I on Saturday, a winner-takes-all contest with the series currently level at 1-1. The Aussies took the opening game by 17 runs, but the Proteas bounced back in style in the second match, defeating the hosts by 53 runs.

Australia will be banking on Tim David’s splendid form with the bat, while openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head will be eager to step up in the decider. Bowling remains a concern — four Aussie bowlers went for over 11 runs an over in the last outing — but Ben Dwarshuis stood out with a tidy spell of 2/24 and will again be key in the series finale.

For South Africa, the spotlight will be on young Dewald Brevis, who smashed a match-winning 125 in the previous encounter. Captain Aiden Markram will also be pleased with his bowling unit, which has already dismantled Australia twice on their own turf in this series. The Proteas will be hungry to do it once more to clinch the trophy.

What are the squads for the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I? Australia: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Aiden Markram (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

What is the head-to-head record between Australia and South Africa in T20Is? Australia and South Africa have met each other 27 times in T20I cricket where the Kangaroos have won on 18 occassions while the Proteas have won 9 clashes.

What channel is the South Africa vs. Australia 3rd T20I on? The South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the Australia vs. South Africa 3rd T20I live stream? The live stream for Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I can be watched on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

​What time does the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I start? The Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match is scheduled to start at 2:45 PM (India time) or 7:15PM local time.

Is the Australia vs. South Africa 3rd T20I available for free? No, the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I clash cannot be watched for free. One will have to take the subscription to Jio Hotstar in order to watch the upcoming clash.