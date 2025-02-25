Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy: Rain scare in Rawalpindi

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Australia vs South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Two cricketing giants lock horns in Rawalpindi, promising a thrilling battle between South Africa’s power-packed batting lineup and Australia’s dominant pace attack. However, the weather could play spoilsport, with rain expected throughout the day. Will we get a full game, or will the DLS method come into play? Stay tuned for live updates, scores, analysis and key moments from this high-stakes encounter.

'Don't take lightly' Bavuma on Australia XI: Speaking at the pre-match presser, Bavuma said, "I mean, any Australian outfit that comes together for an ICC event is always one that you don't take lightly. Yes, they don't have, I guess, their mainstay bowling attack, but I think they still have enough to be successful as a team, like you mentioned with their batting. Maybe it could be a case of their batters maybe doing a little bit more than what they're accustomed to,"

Rain threat in Rawalpindi: According to The Weather Channel, there is a 100% chance of rain during the day and a 90% chance during the night. The forecaster predicts that up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall during the day, rising to an inch at night.

Temba Bavuma 'bullish' about South Africa winning: Speaking ahead of the match, Bavuma said, "Yeah, we're quite bullish about our chances. I think - as much as in the Tri Series, we didn't have all our guys, it still was an opportunity for us to get whatever intel that we can on the conditions, share that information with all the other guys who came in. Fortunately, the guys who came in, they've come in on the back of some good cricket back home. Confidence is good. But yeah, we're quite optimistic about our chances and how far we can go in this competition,"

Predicted XI: Here are the predicted XI for each team. Australia: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Steve Smith (C), Travis Head South Africa: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder

SA look good: South Africa were clinical in their win over Afghanistan. Ryan Rickelton's century and solid middle-order contributions powered them past 300 runs while Rabada and Mulder dismantled the opposition for just 208. They look like strong title contenders, and the possible return of Heinrich Klaasen will further strengthen their squad.