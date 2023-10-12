LIVE AUS vs SA Score Updates: Can Pat Cummins' side make a comeback?

LIVE AUS vs SA Score Updates: Pat Cummins-led Australia take on South Africa in their second match of the 2023 World Cup at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow from 2 pm.
The five-time champions will be looking to make a strong comeback against the Proteas after their shock six-wicket defeat to India on 8 October. Coach Pat Cummins will be particularly concerned about the performance of his batsmen, who failed to break the 200-run mark as they were caught in a web of spin bowling spun by India's skilled bowlers.
Cummins will also be concerned about his team's ability to convert good starts, as the Kangaroos lost their first game by 6 wickets after dismissing the first three Indian batters for less than 3 runs.
South Africa, on the other hand, are coming off a confident 102-run win over Sri Lanka in their first game. In a high-scoring encounter, the Proteas set the Lankans a target of 429 runs on the back of three centuries from Rassie van der Dussen (108), Quinton de Kock (100) and Aiden Markram (106). Van der Dussen also became the fastest century at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium.
In reply, the Lankans were bowled out for 326 runs, despite the efforts of Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka, thanks to economical but effective bowling from all the South African bowlers, including Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj and Gerald Coetzee.
In spin-friendly conditions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Temba Bavuma's side will be looking to post a big total similar to their last game, while Cummins' side will be looking to make some technical changes to avoid falling into the spinners' trap.
Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Ricky Ponting has full faith in Pat Cummins' side
Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wasn't happy with the Kangaroos' performance in the opening game against Australia. However, Ponting noted that he has ‘full faith’ in the Australian side. Ponting said, "Australia, to me, looked to be a fair way off the mark, to be honest, in that game against India. You can't afford to be zip-and-two (0-2) in a World Cup. We know how important it is to finish up the top of the table,"
"But I've still got full faith in their squad. It is a very good squad, a very talented squad. We know there are a lot of all-rounders on that side. The other thing that I probably learned is that they're going to need Adam Zampa bowling well. It's as simple as that. With only Zampa and (Glenn) Maxwell as the recognised spinners in their playing XI for that first game, a lot of the wicket-taking onus is going to come back on Zampa. It didn't happen in game one,", the former Aussie skipper added.
Australia vs South Africa LIVE: Quinton de Kock is hopeful about the future of ODI format
Quinton de Kock who plans to retire from the ODI format after this year's World Cup has said that he is hopeful about the future of ODI format. He said, "I'm sure a lot of guys love the format. I'm not going to speak on behalf of everyone. For myself, it's been doing it for a couple of years now, so I find it quite tiring. It's been a long time for myself, but I'm sure there's still a lot of guys, a lot of youngsters coming through the ranks, guys still at school growing up, they still would love to play this format and I highly recommend that they find a way to keep it going because there's a lot of guys with big ambitions who want this format to carry on going which I think they need to find a place and a time for it to happen."
AUS vs SA LIVE: Australia and South Africa full squad
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
AUS vs SA LIVE: When and where to watch the match?
The Australia vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.
AUS vs SA LIVE: Who will the India vs Australia encounter?
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 58% chance that Australia will be victorious in this match.
As per CricTracker, the team batting second will win the match. Khel Now favours the Proteas to secure their second win. We believe Australia will be hungry for a win after the loss against India. That will make them dangerous on the field, and they will win it against their arch-rivals.
AUS vs SA LIVE: Fantasy team for today
Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, GJ Maxwell, HE van der Dussen, T Bavuma, Q de Kock (WK), L Ngidi (VC), K Rabada and KA Maharaj.
AUS vs SA LIVE: Head to head to records between the two giants
These two archrivals have played 108 ODIs against each other. South Africa have won it 54 times and Australia 50 while 3 matches ended in a tie. There was no result in one match. The last match between these two took place on September 17 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa won by 122 runs while Marco Jansen was the Player Of The Match.
In World Cups, these two have played 6 times against each other with the Aussies winning thrice. In the ICC World Cup 1999, these two were a part of a historic semi-final match that ended in a tie. Cricket fans remember Allan Donald getting run out with one run remaining for the Proteas to win. Lance Klusene, a force to reckon with in that tournament, watched helplessly.
AUS vs SA LIVE: Pitch report for Lucknow
The Australia vs South Africa match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, often called as Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. Despite the tiny sample size (only 3 ODIs so far), the pitch appears to marginally favour teams batting second. Although the pitch is well-balanced, teams should aim for a first-innings score far higher than the 230 average in order to feel comfortable.
AUS vs SA LIVE: Probable XI for today
(1) David Warner, (2) Mitchell Marsh, (3) Steven Smith, (4) Marnus Labuschagne, (5) Glenn Maxwell, (6) Alex Carey (wk), (7) Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, (8) Pat Cummins (capt), (9) Mitchell Starc, (10) Adam Zampa, (11) Josh Hazlewood
AUS vs SA LIVE: Weather update for Lucknow
With little chance of rain, the weather conditions in Lucknow are set to be hot and humid. According to Weather.com, there is a 2% probability of rain while the temperature is likely to soar as high as 35 degrees.
