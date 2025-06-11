Australia vs South Africa LIVE-Streaming: When and where to watch WTC Final?

Australia and South Africa are all set to clash for the title of World Test Chamionship at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London from today. The five day match will see the two of the most consistent teams in world cricket giving it their best in order to steal the biggest accolade in Test matches.

While Australia are the defending champions having defeated India during the last WTC Final in 2023. South Africa led by Temba Bavuma will be playing their first WTC Final and would be desperate to not have a repeat of the heartbreak they faced after a loss in the T20 World Cup final last year.

On paper both teams look solid with South Africa probably having a better pace attack for the seaming conditions in England. However, it would be a mistake to take the quad pairing of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Scott Bolland lightly.

Lords cricket ground pitch report: The iconic pitch at the Lord's will help the pacers in the beginning, however, it is expected to be on the drier side as the game progresses and therefore will assist the spinners.

If the batters manage to put runs on the board in the initial overs without losing wickets, then the pitch will be favourable for them to register a good total.

London weather report: According to AccuWeather, the temperature in London will hover around 20 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will increase to 23 degrees Celsius by the end. The sky is expected to be partly sunny throughout the match duration and there is a negligible chance of rain.

When and where to watch WTC Final? The Australia vs South Africa WTC Final will be played from 3:00PM (India Time) and 10:30AM local time with the toss scheduled to be held half an hour earlier at 2:30PM IST.