It’s a clash of titans today (February 25) in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Australia take on South Africa. The match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan starts at 2:30 PM (India time)

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head Australia and South Africa have played 110 ODI matches so far. Australia have won 51 of those ODIs while South Africa won 55. One match produced no results while three games ended in a tie.

Their last encounter was in November 2023 in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Australia won the match by 3 wickets after South Africa managed just 212 in the second semi-final.

AUS vs SA: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s Australia vs South Africa match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Australia hold a slight advantage due to their experience and balanced squad, but South Africa’s firepower makes them a formidable challenge. Expect a close game, with Australia as the likely winner.”

Google Gemini predicts, “This is a very difficult match to call. Both teams have match-winners in their squads, and it could come down to who performs better on the day. Australia's adaptability and big-match experience give them a slight edge, but South Africa's potent pace attack and batting firepower make them a serious threat. I expect a very close contest, and the outcome could go either way.”

Grok says, “Australia’s batting depth and big-game mentality give them a slight edge, especially if they chase again—dew could be a game-changer. South Africa’s bowling, though, might exploit Australia’s weaker attack early. It’s razor-close, but I’d lean toward Australia nicking it, maybe by a tight margin like 20 runs or 4 wickets, assuming Inglis or Head go big. If Klaasen plays and South Africa’s pacers fire, they could flip it. Toss might be key—chasing could win it.”

AUS vs SA: Fantasy team Batters: Steve Smith, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Travis Head

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (C), Adam Zampa, Lungi Ngidi

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis (VC)