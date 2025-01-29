Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs SL Test series live in India

Having already sealed their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Australia will take on Sri Lanka in the two-Test rubber, in what looks like a preparation for the defending champions in the longest format of the game. Australia will take on South Africa in the WTC 2023-25 Final at the Lord's later this year in June.

The first of the two Tests, starts from January 29 at Galle. Sri Lanka are coming into the series after a disappointing loss against South Africa. Led by Dhananjaya de Silva, the islanders will be eager to bounce back at home and end the WTC cycle on a winning note.

For Australia, who have come without regular captain Pat Cummins, it will be test for the batters to showcase their skills on Asian sub-continent. Steve Smith will don the captain's hat in the presence of Cummins.

Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in Tests So far, both teams have played 33 Tests between them since 1983. Australia have so far won 20 Tests. Sri Lanka emerged victorious in just five Tests while eight games ended in draws. In 14 series so far, Australia have won 11 with Sri Lanka winning in just two - in 1999 and 2016.

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming details Sony Sports network has the broadcast right in India for the Australia vs Sri Lanka Test series. Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will live telecast the Australia vs Sri Lanka first Test. Live streaming of AUS vs SL first Test will be available on Sony LIV app and website and also on FanCode app.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match details The first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle Cricket Stadium from Wednesday (January 29) from 10 AM IST. For the uninitiated, both Sri Lanka and India have the same time zones.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing XIs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando