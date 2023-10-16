Australia will take on Sri Lanka on October 16 in the 14th ODI World Cup 2023 match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

It would be the second match of Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In its first match, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets (with 52 balls remaining) in the fifth match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 8, 2023.

For Sri Lanka, it would be the third match in the ongoing tournament. In the first match, Sri Lanka was defeated by South Africa by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7, 2023. Again in its second match Sri Lanka was beaten by Pakistan by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) on October 10, 2013, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia Probable XI David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Probable XI Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia vs Sri Lanka match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Lucknow are set to be hazy and not as hot. According to AccuWeather, there is a 4% probability of rain in Lucknow in the daytime and 65% at night. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 1% in the daytime, and 19% at night.

The temperature is expected to range between 33 degrees to 21 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the east direction in the day and 11 km/h north-east in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 26 km/h during the day and also at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 57% in the daytime and 52% at night.

Australia vs Sri Lanka match today: When, where and how to watch The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

