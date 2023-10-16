AUS vs SL Score Highlights: Australia secures 1st win in ICC World Cup 2023, defeat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 10:45 PM IST

AUS vs SL Score Highlights: Marcus Stoinis smashed the winning SIX as Australia secured its first victory in the ICC World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka bowlers fought hard but there was not much to defend. Australia won by 5 wickets