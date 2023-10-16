AUS vs SL Score Highlights: Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis led Australia towards their first victory in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets as Marcus Stoinis slammed the winning SIX. Sri Lankan bowlers led by Dilshan Madushanka clinched some wickets to keep the chase tight, but didn't had much to defend.
Dunith Wellalage dismissed Josh Inglis while Dilshan Madushanka clinched his 3rd wicket to depart Marnus Labuschagne. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are on crease taking the Australian innings to some final runs.
Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis are playing in a responsible partnership to take Australia towards the run chase. Josh Inglis smashed 50 and looked wonderful today under pressure. Sri Lankan bowlers are still attempting to get back in the game, but it seems too late now.
Sri Lanka's quick fielding ensured that Mitchell Marsh is run-out and Australian low run chase is again in jeopardy. Josh Inglis has joined the chase now and Sri Lankan bowlers will continue to increase the pressure.
Sri Lanka's final score was low, but its pacer Dilshan Madushanka made that fightable as he dismissed David Warner and Steve Smith early to bring back Sri Lanka in the game. Mitchell Marsh is still looking dangerous and smashing boundaries, but Australia needs a good partnership from here.
Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh began their innings on an explosive note. The batters are looking in an attacking mode and Sri Lanka is looking to grab some early wickets as Australia is chasing a low score. David Warner smashed a BIG six in the first over to start his batting well.
Sri Lanka were all out for 209 in 43.3 overs against Australia in their ICC World Cup match here on Monday.
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were off a great start with openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) adding 125 runs in 22 overs.
However, their dismissals, in the span of five overs, triggered a collapse from which the Islanders struggled to recover.
The Australian bowlers did well to stage a fine comeback with leg-spinner Adam Zampa showing the way with four wickets in the innings that was briefly interrupted by rain.
There were two wickets apiece for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.
The pitch at Ekana stadium is likely to offer more support to the bowlers under lights while short-of-a-length deliveries could be the key to getting batters out.
The Pat Cummins-led side currently sit at the bottom of the World Cup points table, with both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands ahead of them due to their superior run rate.
AUS vs SL Score Highlights: SCORECARD
Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka 61
Kusal Perera 78
Kusal Mendis 9
Sadeera Samarawickrama 8
Charith Asalanka 25
Dhananjaya de Silva 7
Dunith Wellalage 2
Chamika Karunaratne 2
Maheesh Theekshana 0
Lahiru Kumara 4
Dilshan Madushanka* 0
Australia bowling
Mitchell Starc 2/43 (10)
Josh Hazlewood 0/36 (7)
Pat Cummins 2/32 (7)
Glenn Maxwell 1/36 (9.3)
Adam Zampa 4/47 (8)
Marcus Stoinis 0/11 (2)
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 52
David Warner 11
Steve Smith 0
Marnus Labuschagne 40
Josh Inglis 58
Glenn Maxwell* 31
Marcus Stoinis* 20
Sri Lanka bowling
Lahiru Kumara 0/47 (4)
Dilshan Madushanka 3/38 (9)
Maheesh Theekshana 0/49 (7)
Dunith Wellalage 1/53 (9.2)
Chamika Karunaratne 0/15 (3)
Dhananjaya de Silva 0/13 (3)
AUS vs SL Live: Player of the match
AUS vs SL Live: Australia spinner Adam Zampa won the title of the Player of the Match as he bowled a wonderful spell of 4/47 (8). The spinner ensured that Australia capitalizes well on the breakthrough provided by skipper Pat Cummins with Pathum Nissanka's wicket. Adam Zampa played a crucial role in the Sri Lankan batting's collapse which ultimately restricted them to a low score of 209 runs.
AUS vs SL Live: That's it, Australia secures 1st win in ICC World Cup 2023
AUS vs SL Live: Australia finally secured its 1st victory in the ICC World Cup 2023 as it defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Marcus Stoinis played the winning shot to take the game home. Australia know the value of this win as they are now promoted to the 8th rank in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. Earlier, the 5 time World Cup winning team was at the bottom of the points table.
AUS vs SL Live: Wicket!!! Dunith Wellalage strikes
AUS vs SL Live: Wonderful delivery by spinner Dunith Wellalage and Josh Inglis is walking back to the pavilion. The young spinner finally got one wicket but it came too late as Australia requires less than 20 runs to win the match. Marcus Stoinis in the new batter on the crease and he is known to play some explosive shots.
Marcus Stoinis started with a good FOUR against Wellalage and is attempting to wrap this early.
AUS vs SL Live: Dilshan Madushanka continue onslaught
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has impressed a lot today and despite the team standing the crease of certain defeat, he is still chasing wickets. Glenn Maxwell smashed some long sixes to accelerate the run chase and Australia is just 20 runs away from its first victory in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.
AUS vs SL Live: Glenn Maxwell playing risky shots
AUS vs SL Live: Glenn Maxwell played some irresponsible shots even as Australia needs less than 40 runs to win. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan rightly said that he should not attempt such risky shots when the team doesn't need much runs to win.
Sri Lanka was at the same stage after 31 overs and what came after was a total batting collapse. Nobody knows if that can also happen to Australia and Glenn Maxwell playing bad shots can provide Sri Lanka with those unlikely chances.
AUS vs SL Live: Wicket!! Dilshan Madushanka strikes again
AUS vs SL Live: Dilshan Madushanka is maintaining his tight bowling and dismissed Marnus Labuschagne. Glenn Maxwell on crease now and Australia need just 51 runs to win the match. Sri Lankan bowlers will be disappointed with the batters today as they are doing well, but they have a very low score to defend.
AUS vs SL Live: 50 for Josh Inglis
AUS vs SL Live: Although he came after Marnus Labuschagne, but Josh Inglis knew his role well. He allowed Labuschagne to play his game slowly and took the responsibility to score big shots. Josh Inglis smashed his half-century and Australia is looking comfortable now to chase the low target of 210 runs.
Dilshan Madushanaka is back in the attack and Australian batters will play it cautiously.
AUS vs SL Live: Josh Inglis changing gears
AUS vs SL Live: Josh Inglis smashed a massive SIX on the last ball of 25th over and he is now changing gears. Australia needs 69 runs to win its first match in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 and this will provide the team with some stability after 2 consecutive defeats.
Australia also had the worst run rate in the tournament so far as it lost the two matches with big differences. This victory will provide the team with better rankings and more confidence.
AUS vs SL Live: Good partnership for Australia
AUS vs SL Live: As Australia goes through a tight phase, Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis are playing in a good partnership. On one hand where Marnus Labuschagne is slowly taking the innings forward, Josh Inglis is playing more attacking cricket to move the scoreboard faster.
This partnership is very crucial in Australia's run chase as any more wickets from here can bring back Sri Lankans in the game.
Marnus Labuschagne 31
Josh Inglis 30
AUS vs SL Live: Winning percentage
AUS vs SL Live: Despite some gains by Sri Lanka in terms of wickets, the winnings percentage is heavily tilted in the favour for Australia. At the current stage of the match Australia is at 112/3 and needs less than 100 runs to win the match. As per Star Sports, Australia has 84% chance of winning this game from the current stage and rest 16% lies with Sri Lanka.
The current run rate is 5.3 runs per over while the required run rate after 21 overs is 3.8 runs per over. Kusal Mendis needs to try something out of the box to clinch some wickets and reduce these huge gaps.
AUS vs SL Live: Chamika Karunaratne in attack
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lankan pacer Chamika Karunaratne is in attack now and from the first ball, the pacer is keeping the ball wicket-to-wicket. Sri Lanka wants to keep up the pressure and want Australian batters to try some big shots.
Sri Lanka has shown that today's pitch is a double edge sword which can provide an opportunity to build a good partnership and at the same time, can trigger complete collapse of a team's batting. Kusal Mendis needs to continuously try some things in order to get more wickets
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lankan bowlers increasing pressure
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka is again one wicket away from creating tremendous pressure on Australian batters who are coming from bad performances in previous 2 matches. Sri Lanka's flagship bowler Maheesh Theekshana is not looking very effective today and is not able to find the right spin consistently.
Kusal Mendis is changing the bowlers rapidly to not let the Australian batters settle and keep changing their strategies again and again. This is some risky moves in the captaincy, but as Australia is chasing a low score, Sri Lanka have limited options in hand.
AUS vs SL Live: This is a run out? Mitchell Marsh in danger
AUS vs SL Live: That was dangerous run and Mitchell Marsh tried his best but couldn't reach the crease. Good fielding from Sri Lanka and this is very bad news for Australia. This is a big jolt for Australia as the crucial partnership and Australia still needs 129 runs to take this game home.
Josh Inglis is the new batter on the crease and he might attempt another partnership with Marnus Labuschagne to stabilise the innings. The first priority for Australia should be to not give anymore wickets, which can trigger a collapse.
AUS vs SL Live: First half-century for Australia in ICC World Cup 2023
AUS vs SL Live: Australia opener Mitchell Marsh smashed his 50 and this is his first ICC World Cup half-century. The more interesting part is, this is first 50 from Team Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 and this will provide the team with much required confidence. Marnus Labuschagne is supporting Mitchell Marsh well and the duo are building that partnership which is required.
Sri Lankan bowlers understand the value of wicket here and as they also wait for their first win in the ICC World Cup 2023, wickets in this match are the most prized possesions.
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka controls first 10 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Although Australia is ahead of Sri Lanka in the first 10 overs, but Australia has lost two wickets and any more wickets can put the batters under pressure. Dilshan Madushanaka bowled a impressive spell to restrict Australian batters and also sent David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne back to the pavilion.
Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne are on the crease and playing some attacking cricket. The batters need to build a partnership to take their team to the low run chase of 210 runs
AUS vs SL Live: Dilshan Madushanka's impressive bowling
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lankan Dilshan Madushanka is bowling really well today and continuously chasing wickets. Mitchell Marsh was seen more attacking in initially, but as two wickets fell, the opener has changed his game and playing cautiously.
Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne need to play a long, responsible innings to bring Australia into a comfortable position and should not allow any more loss of wickets. Any wicket from here can trigger a collapse like happened in the previous match against South Africa.
Mitchell Marsh 36
Marnus Labuschagne 7
AUS vs SL Live: Dunith Wellalage in attack
AUS vs SL Live: Kusal Mendis has introduced 4th bowler in the 7th over and spinner Dunith Wellalage is in attack now. Sri Lankan skipper knows the only way to stay in this game is to capitalize on the early wickets and continuously look for more. Dunith Wellalage has displayed his wicket-taking skills in the big matches and no India fan can forget that Asia Cup match where the spinner clinched 5 Indian wickets.
He has also kept a slip against Australian batters and is bowling on the similar lines to get a wicket.
AUS vs SL Live: Another close call for Australia
AUS vs SL Live: One good ball from Lahiru Kumara and Kusal Mendis appeal for caught behind, the umpire says OUT, but Marnus Labuschagne took a confident DRS. The third umpire analysed the footage and cleared that bat or glove was not involved.
Bad news is Dilshan Madushanka is back for his another over and now Australian batters might reconsider their attacking strategy. Mitchell Marsh started with another FOUR, but Dilshan Madushanka made a good comeback. He is getting the right swing to confuse batters and get wickets.
AUS vs SL Live: Dilshan Madushanka strikes again, Steve Smith OUT
AUS vs SL Live: Another fiery delivery and this time Steve Smith was found in the front of the stumps. Dilshan Madushanka clinched two crucial Australian wickets without giving even a single run. Australia need a partnership to recover from this point, or else this is another match where the team will collapse under pressure. Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne are the two batters on crease and they will look at building a strong partnership.
AUS vs SL Live: Dilshan Madushanka appeals, umpire says OUT, David Warner goes to BIG screen
AUS vs SL Live: Wondeful delivery by Dilshan Madushanka and a BIG appeal, the umpire takes his time and declares David Warner OUT. Cheer ran through Sri Lanka's camp and David Warner is confused, he takes the DRS. The ultra edge showed the bat was not involved and in the ball tracking, the wicket hitting was given as umpires call.
David Warner is fuming is anger while walking back to the pavilion, first wicket for Sri Lanka and it is a BIG one.
AUS vs SL Live: Maheesh Theekshana's expensive over
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana is introduced with the new ball but Mitchell Marsh is looking unstoppable today as he smashed back-to-back boundaries against the dangerous spinner. Australian openers are looking more confident today and that was visible in their fielding also.
AUS vs SL Live: Dilshan Madushanka bowls well
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka is keeping the bowl very tight and restricted Australian openers after an explosive first over. The batters are still trying to hit some boundaries, but not getting enough room to get some extra runs.
Dilshan is keeping the ball on the accurate line and it seems he has done his homework to bowl where David Warner fails some difficulty to score.
Maiden over by Dilshan Madushanka and good comeback from Sri Lanka after the 15-run first over.
David Warner 10
Mitchell March 5
AUS vs SL Live: The run chase begins
AUS vs SL Live: Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner begin the 210 run chase. Lahiru Kumara is leading Sri Lanka's bowling attack and Mitchell Marsh start the innings with a beautiful FOUR. The batter is looking is better shape and trying to play for attacking cricket.
David Warner also started his innings with a big shot, which didn't cross boundary but cleared his intention that the openers are here to wrap it soon and take the first win home. The Australia is currently on the last rank on the points table and they are desperate to improve on that.
AUS vs SL Live: Umpires expected to give green signal soon
AUS vs SL Live: As the ground staff removed covers, the whole stadium is looking for the umpires who are expected to give the green signal soon. The umpires are discussing the matter with each other and may soon enter the grounds for the pitch inspection. It was a very light spell of rains, so the match should not take much time to resume.
Okay, now we can see the Sri Lankan fielders on ground and Australian openers are also padded to to start the innings. The play is going to resume sooner that we thought and stay tuned for fast updates.
AUS vs SL Live: Rains are back in Lucknow
AUS vs SL Live: No, that is not a good visual as the pitch is covered due to light rains in Lucknow. Australia is expected to begin the chase by now, but rains might disrupt the match.
Oh, we can see the covers being removed and it is a good news for the cricket fans as Australian openers may begin the chase soon. Australian bowlers have set the stage for the team to easily walk towards its first win and on the batting pitch of Lucknow, it is now on the batters to provide the team with a good start and we all know Sri Lanka is struggling with its bowling in ICC World Cup 2023.
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka all out for 209
AUS vs SL Live: Both teams looking for the first win in the tournament. Sri Lanka after the batting collapse will look to take 10 wickets and Australia will look to score 210 runs to open their account. Maxwell picks up the final wicket as Charith Asalanka is dismissed for 25(39).
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 205/9 -42 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Glenn Maxwell bowls a quick over as he gives away just a single run. A tale of two halves in the Sri Lanka's batting innings. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc's toe crushing yorker is too good for Lahiru Kumara as he is cleaned up for 4(8).
Dilshan Madushanka0(2)
Charith Asalanka22(34)
Glenn Maxwell 9-0-34-0
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 204/9 -41 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Mitchell Starc doing what he does best. A searing inswinger yorker to Lahiru Kumara who cannot get the bat on time to defend it and gets clean bowled.
Dilshan Madushanka0(1)
Charith Asalanka21(29)
Mitchell Starc 9-0-41-2
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 199/8 -40 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Theekshana is dismissed by Zampa as he gets the fourth wicket of the match. Just one run from the over as Lahiru Kumara comes in the middle.
Lahiru Kumara0(4)
Charith Asalanka20(28)
Adam Zampa 8-1-47-4
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 198/7 -39 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Josh Hazelwood just give away two runs in his seventh over. Sri Lanka now looking to play the full quota of the fifty overs.
Maheesh Theekshana0(4)
Charith Asalanka19(27)
Josh Hazlewood 7-1-36-0
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 196/7 -38 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Adam Zampa picks up his third wicket after being hit for a six in the first delivery of the over. Australia now rolling over Sri Lanka. Maheesh Theekshana comes in the middle.
Chamika Karunaratne2(11)
Charith Asalanka18(25)
Adam Zampa 7-1-46-3
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 187/6 -37 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Just one run from Josh Hazelwood's over as Sri Lanka trying to find ways to score runs in the last stage of the first innings of the match.
Chamika Karunaratne1(8)
Charith Asalanka10(22)
Josh Hazlewood 6-1-34-0
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 186/6 -36 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Glenn Maxwell bowls another tight over and gives away just two runs in his eighth over. Australia tightens it grip in this game and fielding has also improved by Aussies.
Chamika Karunaratne1(4)
Charith Asalanka9(20)
Glenn Maxwell 8-0-33-0
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 184/6 -35 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Great piece of fielding by Pat Cummins as he gets Wellalage run out. Sri Lanka falling apart quiet quickly in Lucknow.
Charith Asalanka8(18)
hamika Karunaratne0(0)
Mitchell Starc 8-0-36-1
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 183/5 -34 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Glenn Maxwell bowls another good over as the bowl is bit skidding on post the rain break. Sri Lanka losing the plot here as they have a collapse in the middle order.
Charith Asalanka7(16)
Dunith Wellalage2(5)
Glenn Maxwell 7-0-31-0
AUS vs SL Live: Starc strikes, Sri Lanka lose another wicket
AUS vs SL Live: Starc strikes as he gets the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva who is clean bowled post the rain break. Dunith Wellalage comes in the middle. The collapse for Sri Lanka continues.
Dunith Wellalage1(2)
Charith Asalanka5(13)
Mitchell Starc 7-0-35-1
AUS vs SL Live: Covers removed, match to start shortly
Just the pitch and the 30-yard circle was covered and it has now been removed. The intensity was not too much, so we are hoping that the action will resume shortly.
AUS vs SL Live: Rain stops play in SL-Aus World Cup match
Sri Lanka were 178 for four against Australia when rain stopped play in the World Cup match at the Ekana Stadium here on Monday.
Charith Asalanka (4) and Dhananjaya de Silva (7) were at the crease when heavens opened up in the 33rd over as the players scurried off the field.
Opting to bat, Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) shared a 125-run partnership to set the platform but the Islanders lost four quick wickets to slip to 166 for 4 in 29.1 overs.
Pat Cummins (2/32) and Adam Zampa (2/37) took two wickets each.
AUS vs SL Live: Rain stops play
AUS vs SL Live: The groundsmen are covering the field as a sudden downpour has arrived in the Ekan Stadium in Lucknow. Looks like a passing shower at the moment.
Charith Asalanka3(11)
Dhananjaya de Silva7(11)
Adam Zampa 6-1-37-2
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 177/4 -32 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Zampa gives away a boundary in the first delivery of his over and Sri Lankan batsmen will feel much relieved. de Silva hits the delivery behind the square on the off side area.
Charith Asalanka3(11)
Dhananjaya de Silva7(11)
Adam Zampa 6-1-37-2
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 169/4 -31 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Mitchell Starc comes back to bowl and gives just three runs but Cummins will be expecting another wicket from his bowler.
Charith Asalanka1(8)
Dhananjaya de Silva1(8)
Mitchell Starc 6-0-32-0
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 166/4 -30 overs
AUS vs SL Live: The game has changed sides quickly as Sri Lanka has lost four wickets for just 41 runs. Adam Zampa strikes twice as Dhananjaya de Silva comes in the middle. A wicket maiden for Adam Zampa
Dhananjaya de Silva0(5)
Charith Asalanka0(5)
Adam Zampa 5-1-29-2
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 166/3 -29 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Pat Cummins bowls a brilliant over as Sri Lanka scores just a single run in the over.
Charith Asalanka0(5)
Sadeera Samarawickrama8(7)
Pat Cummins 7-0-32-2
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 165/3 -28 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Adam Zampa comes to bowl as Sri Lanka has two new batsmen in the middle. Samarawickrama hits him for a boundary. But Zampa has the final laugh as he gets the important wicket of Mendis. Charith Asalanka comes in middle.
Kusal Mendis9(13)
Sadeera Samarawickrama7(6)
Adam Zampa 4-0-29-1
AUS vs SL Live: OUT! Cummins strikes again, Kusal Perera out
AUS vs SL Live: It takes the skipper of Australia to take the second wicket of Sri Lanka as Kusal Perera is clean bowled who was playing well till this moment. Sadeera Samarawickrama comes in the middle.
Kusal Mendis8(10)
Sadeera Samarawickrama1(3)
Pat Cummins 6-0-31-2
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 156/1 -26 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka looking all set to score 300+ runs as they are doing at present with six runs per over. Maxwell bowls a decent over as he gives just four runs.
Kusal Mendis7(8)
Kusal Perera78(81)
Glenn Maxwell 6-0-28-0
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 152/1 -25 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka team total crosses 150 run-mark for the loss of one wicket in twenty five overs. Kusal Perera hits another boundary this time through the mid-off region. So we are done with the first half of the first innings of this match.
Kusal Perera76(77)
Kusal Mendis5(6)
Pat Cummins 5-0-29-1
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka at 145/1 -24 overs
AUS vs SL Live: Pat Cummins making a quite few changes in the bowling as Glenn Maxwell bowls another over. Sri Lanka gets eight runs from the over as Perera hits him for a boundary in the backward point region.
Kusal Perera70(72)
Kusal Mendis4(5)
Glenn Maxwell 5-0-24-0
