Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia opt to bowl; Mitchell Marsh misses, Tim David returns

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia captain Travis Head won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in Colombo. Mitchell Marsh misses again while Tim David returns into the playing XI.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Feb 2026, 10:49:09 AM IST
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia's Adam Zampa will be crucial in Colombo.
Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia's Adam Zampa will be crucial in Colombo. (AFP)

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia captain Travis Head won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in Colombo in their crucial Group B clash today. Mitchell Marsh, who missed the previous game continued to be sidelined. Former skipper Steve Smith is being flown in as cover for Marsh.

The good news for Australia is the return of Tim David, who missed their previous game due to injury. Australia have made two changes, with Cooper Connolly and Xavier Barrett sitting out for Ben Dwarshius and David. For Zimbabwe, the news aren't good either.

Veteran Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Pacer Richard Ngarava has also been benched as precautionary measure. Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer make way into the playing XI.

When and where to watch AUS vs ZIM?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe clash will be streamed live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Australia vs Zimbabwe will be available on JioStar app and website.

Australia national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national cricket team match scorecard

Australia vs Zimbabwe playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Follow updates here:
13 Feb 2026, 10:39:34 AM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe Live cricket score: Australia opt to bowl

Travis Head and Sikander Raza walk out for the toss. Australia win the toss and opt to bowl. The good news for Australia is that Tim David is back. Cooper Connolly is also out. David and Ben Dwarshuis make their way into playing XI. Zimbabwe have aldo made two changes. Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the competition while Richard Ngarava has been rested as a precautionary measure. Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer are in.

13 Feb 2026, 10:39:34 AM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe cricket score: Mitchell Marsh misses again

Australia have been hit by injuries. After Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out, more misery waited Australia as regular captain Mitchell Marsh sustained another injury while training. He will miss against Zimbabwe as well.

13 Feb 2026, 10:39:34 AM IST

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs Zimbabwe in group B from Colombo.

