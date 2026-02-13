Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia opt to bowl; Mitchell Marsh misses, Tim David returns

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Australia captain Travis Head won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in Colombo in their crucial Group B clash today. Mitchell Marsh, who missed the previous game continued to be sidelined. Former skipper Steve Smith is being flown in as cover for Marsh.

The good news for Australia is the return of Tim David, who missed their previous game due to injury. Australia have made two changes, with Cooper Connolly and Xavier Barrett sitting out for Ben Dwarshius and David. For Zimbabwe, the news aren't good either.

Veteran Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Pacer Richard Ngarava has also been benched as precautionary measure. Tony Munyonga and Greame Creamer make way into the playing XI.

When and where to watch AUS vs ZIM?

The Australia vs Zimbabwe clash will be streamed live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Australia vs Zimbabwe will be available on JioStar app and website.

Australia national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national cricket team match scorecard

Australia vs Zimbabwe playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

