Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 9 overs is 74/2

LIVE UPDATES
14 min read . 02:24 PM IST
Australia Women at 74/2 after 9 overs, Phoebe Litchfield at 17 runs and Ellyse Perry at 2 runs

Australia Women vs England Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025

Australia Women vs England Women Live Score :

Australia Women Innings Highlights :

  • Australia Women 50/1 in 5.2 overs
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Australia Women 54/1

    23 Jan 2025, 02:24 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 74/2 after 9 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 17 (14)
    Ellyse Perry 2 (5)
    England Women
    Sarah Glenn 0/7 (1)

    23 Jan 2025, 02:24 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Sarah Glenn bowling . Australia Women at 74/2 after 8.6 overs

    FOUR! Litchfield opts to play the ball to its merit and does find the fence.

    23 Jan 2025, 02:18 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: It's a Wicket. Beth Mooney is out and Australia Women at 66/2 after 7.4 overs

    OUT! st Amy Jones b Sophie Ecclestone.

    23 Jan 2025, 02:15 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 62/1 after 7 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 10 (8)
    Beth Mooney 43 (30)
    England Women
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/8 (1)

    23 Jan 2025, 02:15 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Australia Women at 61/1 after 6.5 overs

    FOUR! Litchfield really had to reach for that but times it superbly.

    23 Jan 2025, 02:12 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 54/1 after 6 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Phoebe Litchfield 4 (4)
    Beth Mooney 41 (28)
    England Women
    Charlie Dean 0/15 (2)

    23 Jan 2025, 02:10 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Charlie Dean bowling . Australia Women at 54/1 after 5.5 overs

    Four! Played towards third man.

    23 Jan 2025, 02:07 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 47/1 after 5 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 38 (26)
    Georgia Voll 5 (5)
    England Women
    Lauren Bell 0/25 (2)

    23 Jan 2025, 02:07 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: It's a Wicket. Beth Mooney is out and Australia Women at 47/1 after 4.6 overs

    OUT! run out (Maia Bouchier / Amy Jones).

    23 Jan 2025, 02:05 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Lauren Bell bowling . Australia Women at 40/0 after 4.2 overs

    FOUR! Smacked away! Length ball again and around off, Georgia Voll stays put and just gets a bit lower before using that bottom hand and swatting it away in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.

    23 Jan 2025, 02:03 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 36/0 after 4 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 32 (23)
    Georgia Voll 0 (2)
    England Women
    Charlie Dean 0/8 (1)

    23 Jan 2025, 02:01 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Charlie Dean bowling . Australia Women at 36/0 after 3.5 overs

    Four! Played towards covers.

    23 Jan 2025, 02:01 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Charlie Dean bowling . Australia Women at 32/0 after 3.3 overs

    FOUR! Down the pitch and hammered away!

    23 Jan 2025, 01:58 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 28/0 after 3 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 24 (17)
    Georgia Voll 0 (2)
    England Women
    Freya Kemp 0/13 (2)

    23 Jan 2025, 01:58 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Freya Kemp bowling . Australia Women at 27/0 after 2.5 overs

    FOUR! Full and drifting into the pads, Mooney plays the pick-up shot and flicks it over the infield and well in front of square for another boundary.

    23 Jan 2025, 01:58 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Freya Kemp bowling . Australia Women at 22/0 after 2.4 overs

    FOUR! Lofted away! Slightly pitched up and outside off, Beth Mooney checks the drive but goes through with it and gets it over the cover region for a boundary.

    23 Jan 2025, 01:54 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 18/0 after 2 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Georgia Voll 0 (2)
    Beth Mooney 15 (11)
    England Women
    Lauren Bell 0/14 (1)

    23 Jan 2025, 01:53 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Lauren Bell bowling . Australia Women at 17/0 after 1.4 overs

    FOUR! Beth Mooney takes full advantage of the freebie.

    23 Jan 2025, 01:50 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Lauren Bell bowling . Australia Women at 8/0 after 1.1 overs

    Four! Confidence. Movement of the wrists comes into play as the ball is flicked away, off the front foot, through fine leg.

    23 Jan 2025, 01:49 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women at 4/0 after 1 overs

    Australia Women vs England Women Live Score:
    Australia Women
    Beth Mooney 2 (5)
    Georgia Voll 0 (1)
    England Women
    Freya Kemp 0/3 (1)

    23 Jan 2025, 01:27 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Scores: England Women Playing XI

    England Women (Playing XI) - Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Freya Kemp, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

    23 Jan 2025, 01:27 PM IST Australia Women vs England Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI

    Australia Women (Playing XI) - Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath (C), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

    23 Jan 2025, 12:45 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025

    Australia Women vs England Women Match Details
    2nd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 between Australia Women and England Women to be held at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

