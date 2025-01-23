Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 9 overs is 74/2

Australia Women vs England Women Live Score :
Australia Women Innings Highlights :
- Australia Women 50/1 in 5.2 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Australia Women 54/1
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 17 (14)
Ellyse Perry 2 (5)
England Women
Sarah Glenn 0/7 (1)
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 10 (8)
Beth Mooney 43 (30)
England Women
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/8 (1)
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 4 (4)
Beth Mooney 41 (28)
England Women
Charlie Dean 0/15 (2)
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 38 (26)
Georgia Voll 5 (5)
England Women
Lauren Bell 0/25 (2)
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Smacked away! Length ball again and around off, Georgia Voll stays put and just gets a bit lower before using that bottom hand and swatting it away in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 32 (23)
Georgia Voll 0 (2)
England Women
Charlie Dean 0/8 (1)
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Down the pitch and hammered away!
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 24 (17)
Georgia Voll 0 (2)
England Women
Freya Kemp 0/13 (2)
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Lofted away! Slightly pitched up and outside off, Beth Mooney checks the drive but goes through with it and gets it over the cover region for a boundary.
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 0 (2)
Beth Mooney 15 (11)
England Women
Lauren Bell 0/14 (1)
Australia Women vs England Women Live Score: Four! Confidence. Movement of the wrists comes into play as the ball is flicked away, off the front foot, through fine leg.
Australia Women
Beth Mooney 2 (5)
Georgia Voll 0 (1)
England Women
Freya Kemp 0/3 (1)
Australia Women vs England Women Match Details
2nd T20I of England Women tour of Australia, 2025 between Australia Women and England Women to be held at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.