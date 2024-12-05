Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 05 Dec 2024 at 09:50 AM
Venue : Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Australia Women squad -
Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux
India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Priya Punia is out and India Women at 19/2 after 6.4 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: OUT! c Ash Gardner b Megan Schutt.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women at 18/1 after 6 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score:
India Women
Harleen Deol 4 (12)
Priya Punia 3 (14)
Australia Women
Kim Garth 0/3 (3)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women at 17/1 after 5 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score:
India Women
Priya Punia 3 (14)
Harleen Deol 3 (6)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 1/13 (3)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women at 13/1 after 4 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score:
India Women
Priya Punia 1 (10)
Harleen Deol 2 (4)
Australia Women
Kim Garth 0/2 (2)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women at 9/1 after 3 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score:
India Women
Harleen Deol 0 (1)
Priya Punia 1 (7)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 1/9 (2)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Smriti Mandhana is out and India Women at 9/1 after 2.5 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: OUT! c Beth Mooney b Megan Schutt.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Megan Schutt bowling . India Women at 9/0 after 2.1 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Another boundary to Smriti. Good length around middle and leg, Smriti Mandhana presents a full face of her bat and drives this through mid on for four runs.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women at 5/0 after 2 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score:
India Women
Priya Punia 1 (7)
Smriti Mandhana 4 (5)
Australia Women
Kim Garth 0/0 (1)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women at 5/0 after 1 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score:
India Women
Smriti Mandhana 4 (5)
Priya Punia 1 (1)
Australia Women
Megan Schutt 0/5 (1)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Megan Schutt bowling . India Women at 5/0 after 0.5 overs
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! First runs for Smriti and it comes in the form of a boundary. Good length wide of off, Smriti Mandhana stays back and cuts this through point for four runs.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll (On Debut), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (WK), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (C), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024
Australia Women vs India Women Match Details
1st ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and India Women to be held at Allan Border Field, Brisbane at 09:50 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.