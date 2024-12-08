Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 8 overs is 49/0

Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 08 Dec 2024 at 05:15 AM
Venue : Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Australia Women squad -
Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux
India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 31 (25)
Phoebe Litchfield 16 (23)
India Women
Saima Thakor 0/25 (4)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Phoebe Litchfield this time. Back of a length on the pads, Phoebe Litchfield swivels and smashes this towards the right of long leg for a boundary.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Up and over for four. Too full around leg, Phoebe Litchfield moves away from the line of it, opens up her off side and lofts this over mid off for a boundary.
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 30 (24)
Phoebe Litchfield 7 (18)
India Women
Deepti Sharma 0/3 (1)
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 28 (20)
Phoebe Litchfield 6 (16)
India Women
Saima Thakor 0/13 (3)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Voll is looking dangerous. The Indians would love to see her back soon. Good length on off, Georgia Voll strides to the pitch of it and lofts this wide to the right of mid off and away she goes for four.
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 5 (12)
Georgia Voll 24 (18)
India Women
Renuka Singh Thakur 0/21 (3)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Pitched-up on off, Georgia Voll gets right on top of it and drives this straight back past the bowler for four. a couple of on-drives followed by a cover drive and now the off-drive. Georgia Voll is on fire.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Georgia Voll and her drives. On a length around off, Georgia Voll leans onto this and drives this all along the ground and past the diving extra cover fielder to her right for a boundary.
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 4 (11)
Georgia Voll 15 (13)
India Women
Saima Thakor 0/8 (2)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Voll is driving these nicely. On a length around middle and leg, Georgia Voll presents a full face of her bat and this time drives this past mid on for another boundary. Georgia Voll has moved to 14 in no time.
Australia Women
Georgia Voll 10 (11)
Phoebe Litchfield 4 (7)
India Women
Renuka Singh Thakur 0/11 (2)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Driven down the ground for four. Pitched-up around middle and off, Georgia Voll prods in front and nails the on-drive for a boundary.
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 4 (7)
Georgia Voll 3 (5)
India Women
Saima Thakor 0/3 (1)
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 4 (6)
Georgia Voll 0 (0)
India Women
Renuka Singh Thakur 0/4 (1)
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: FOUR! Phoebe Litchfield is up and running with the boundary and so are Australia Women. Pitched up around off, Phoebe Litchfield strides to the pitch of it and drives this wide to the left of Kaur at mid off for four runs. A better effort from the Indian skipper might have saved this from going to the fence.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (WK), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (C), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Australia Women vs India Women Match Details
2nd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and India Women to be held at Allan Border Field, Brisbane at 05:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.