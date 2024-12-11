LIVE UPDATES

Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 09:50 AM

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST

Australia Women vs India Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of India Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 09:50 AM