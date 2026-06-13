AUSW vs SAW LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa strike as Australia 52/2 after 6 overs

Australia Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score: Australia won the toss in their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against South Africa in Manchester, and decided to bat first.

The Sophie Molineux-led side are looking to clinch a record seventh Women's T20 World Cup title, and their first challenge in their bid for that are the Proteas.

The Proteas finished runners-up in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the final. The Laura Wolvaardt-led side will be hoping to forget the ghosts of the past and go all the way and possibly win the title.

To do that, however, it won't be easy, since Group A consists of Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands.

At the toss on Saturday, while Sophie Molineux said that the Aussies would bat first, her South African counterpart Laura Wolvaardt said that she didn't mind bowling first since her team has a good record while chasing totals.

Australia women vs South Africa women head-to-head

Australia and South Africa have locked horns against each other in 13 matches in women's T20Is, with the Aussies having won 11 and lost just two.

In Women's T20 World Cups, Australia have won seven out of the eight matches they have locked horns in, with South Africa having won just one match.

Australia women vs South Africa playing XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(Captain), Kim Garth, Alana King

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(Captain), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka