AUSW vs SAW LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa strike as Australia 52/2 after 6 overs

Australia Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score: Australia won the toss in their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against South Africa in Manchester, and decided to bat first.
The Sophie Molineux-led side are looking to clinch a record seventh Women's T20 World Cup title, and their first challenge in their bid for that are the Proteas.
The Proteas finished runners-up in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the final. The Laura Wolvaardt-led side will be hoping to forget the ghosts of the past and go all the way and possibly win the title.
To do that, however, it won't be easy, since Group A consists of Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands.
At the toss on Saturday, while Sophie Molineux said that the Aussies would bat first, her South African counterpart Laura Wolvaardt said that she didn't mind bowling first since her team has a good record while chasing totals.
Australia women vs South Africa women head-to-head
Australia and South Africa have locked horns against each other in 13 matches in women's T20Is, with the Aussies having won 11 and lost just two.
In Women's T20 World Cups, Australia have won seven out of the eight matches they have locked horns in, with South Africa having won just one match.
Australia women vs South Africa playing XIs
Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(Captain), Kim Garth, Alana King
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(Captain), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
Phoebe Litchfield is taking the game on. She has raced to 42 off 21 balls, smashing three fours and a six in the last two overs alone, including a clean pull over backward square leg off Ismail. After losing both openers inside four overs, Australia are finding momentum through their young batter. Ellyse Perry is still on 1 off 2. South Africa remain well placed at 52/2, but Litchfield is making sure they don’t have it all their own way.
Shabnim Ismail has her wicket and she’s pumped. Full and angled across, Beth Mooney reaches for the drive but the ball nips away to take the outside edge. Sinalo Jafta hangs on to a sharp catch. Massive blow for Australia, both openers are back inside four overs. Phoebe Litchfield is counter-attacking with 16 off 10, but South Africa are firmly on top at 24-2. Ellyse Perry walks in to face the next ball.
Australia: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(Captain), Kim Garth, Alana King
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(Captain), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
Australia have won the toss and skipper Sophie Molineux says her team will bat first against South Africa. South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt says that her team doesn't mind bowling first since they have a good record while chasing.
Australia have faced South Africa in a total of 13 matches. Australia have won 11 matches, whereas the Proteas have only won two matches.
In T20 World Cups too, Australia have been dominant with seven wins in eight matches against South Africa (One loss).
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between Australia and South Africa in Manchester. The match will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss at 6.30 PM.