AUSW vs WIW, 1st Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews depart; West Indies 2 down

AUSW vs WIW, 1st semifinal, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: The first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 brings together two teams with very different journeys but the same hunger. Australia stand on the brink of yet another final, chasing history as the most successful side in the tournament's history. West Indies arrive as the ultimate underdogs, a side that has scrapped, fought, and found a way through a tricky group stage, carrying the weight of one of the greatest upsets in women's cricket history.
Australia enter this semi-final as the clear frontrunners. They topped their group with a formidable net run rate and showed depth across batting and bowling. Their campaign has been defined by collective contributions rather than individual heroics. West Indies, on the other hand, have had a stop-start tournament but saved their best for when it mattered. They know how to peak in knockout cricket.
Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl first.
West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
Ashleigh Gardner strikes twice in the over to rip through West Indies’ middle order. Stafanie Taylor departs for a golden duck, chipping a leading edge straight to short mid-wicket, and Jahzara Claxton follows soon after for another duck, chipping tamely to extra cover. Shemaine Campbelle manages just a single as West Indies lose two wickets for one run in the over and slip to 59/4 after 11 overs.
Georgia Wareham makes an immediate impact with her first ball, bowling Hayley Matthews for 30 as the West Indies captain misses a paddle sweep, giving Australia a crucial breakthrough. Shemaine Campbelle responds positively with two quick boundaries, but Sophie Molineux returns to remove Qiana Joseph, who is caught at deep midwicket after a scratchy 16. Stafanie Taylor survives a nervy first ball as West Indies slip to 58/2 after 10 overs, with Australia well on top despite a couple of dropped catches in the field.
West Indies start brightly in the powerplay as Hayley Matthews takes the attack to Australia straight away, creaming Lucy Hamilton through the covers for four off the first ball and continuing to look positive. Kim Garth finds some swing and beats the outside edge a couple of times, but Matthews still manages to find the boundary with a flash through the slip cordon. Sophie Molineux is brought into the attack and Matthews immediately takes her on, sweeping powerfully over square leg for four and then carving another boundary past short third. Despite a leading edge that falls safely, Matthews keeps the momentum going and finishes the third over on 20 off 12 balls as West Indies reach 25/0 after 3 overs.
Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
“Think it's a pretty good wicket at the Oval. Not going to change too much. Probably were going to have a bowl first but at the same time we feel we have nothing to lose and can play fearless cricket. Need some of our big players to step up, myself included. That's what we've missed this tournament. One of the best wickets in England. Definitely have to get a score in the first innings.”
“We're going to have a bowl. Looks like a good pitch to come out here, and hopefully put a bit of pressure on early. [On whether the grass covering influenced the decision] Yeah, I think so. Yeah, it does look a little bit drier than yesterday. It's grown overnight. But, yeah, I think so. And just be able to get out here and have a run around first. [On team selection after the win against India] No, we are playing the same team. [On whether Australia will stick to the same approach heading into the semifinal] Oh, I feel like West Indies are, you know, an incredible team. And we have to bring our best. And a part of that is being able to play our style of play no matter who we're coming up against. [On facing Hayley Matthews, a teammate at the Melbourne Renegades] We were actually just talking about the Renegades before. But, no, she's always a good player against.”
Australia Women win toss and opt to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 1st Semi-final between Australia Women and West Indies Women.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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