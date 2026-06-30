AUSW vs WIW, 1st Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews depart; West Indies 2 down

AUSW vs WIW, 1st semifinal, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: The first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 brings together two teams with very different journeys but the same hunger. Australia stand on the brink of yet another final, chasing history as the most successful side in the tournament's history. West Indies arrive as the ultimate underdogs, a side that has scrapped, fought, and found a way through a tricky group stage, carrying the weight of one of the greatest upsets in women's cricket history.

Australia enter this semi-final as the clear frontrunners. They topped their group with a formidable net run rate and showed depth across batting and bowling. Their campaign has been defined by collective contributions rather than individual heroics. West Indies, on the other hand, have had a stop-start tournament but saved their best for when it mattered. They know how to peak in knockout cricket.

Toss update

Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Australia vs West Indies Playing XIs

West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton