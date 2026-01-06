Australia women's captain warns Ben Stokes for ‘little trip’ after ugly verbal spat with Marnus Labuschagne during Ashes

England captain Ben Stokes had a ugly exchange of words with Australia Marnus Labuschagne on the second day of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes series. 

England's Ben Stokes exchanges words with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne as Travis Head looks on at SCG.
Australian women team captain Alyssa Healy has issued a warning to Ben Stokes after the England men's captain was involved in an ugly spat with Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. The incident took place at the fag end of the second day.

Stokes was unhappy with Labuschagneand Travis Head having a chat with the umpires as bad light and rain threated to bring an early end to the day. While verbal spats between the opposition players are a normal in any sport, what didn't go well with the commentators was Stokes' physical touch of Labuschagne.

Calling it a great theatre for viewers, Healy suggested that Stokes could face sanction. "He might have a little trip to the match referee," said Healy on commentary. "This is what we expect in an Ashes series - none of that situation, but a bit of spice and heat and frustration at times.

"It probably just reflects the series for England so far, it has been a frustrating one and particularly for someone like Ben Stokes. You want to see the passion and aggression and this is what Marnus lives for," she said.

