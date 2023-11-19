Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden bets on India to lift the World Cup 2023, here's why
India and Australia will battle it out in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India is the favorite with their strong team and the support of 1.3 billion people. However, Australia is a proven winner and will be looking to claim another World Cup victory.
In a clash of champions, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The Men in Blue have lifted the coveted trophy twice, in 1983 and 2011, while the Aussies' dominance in the tournament over the years has earned them the moniker 'World Cup royalty'.