comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden bets on India to lift the World Cup 2023, here's why
Back Back

Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden bets on India to lift the World Cup 2023, here's why

 Livemint ,Edited By Aman Gupta

India and Australia will battle it out in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India is the favorite with their strong team and the support of 1.3 billion people. However, Australia is a proven winner and will be looking to claim another World Cup victory.

Matthew Hayden called India 'undeniable favourites' to lift the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy.Premium
Matthew Hayden called India 'undeniable favourites' to lift the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy.

In a clash of champions, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The Men in Blue have lifted the coveted trophy twice, in 1983 and 2011, while the Aussies' dominance in the tournament over the years has earned them the moniker 'World Cup royalty'.

Rohit Sharma's side have been the standout team of the tournament, winning all their matches in the league stage and then convincingly beating New Zealand to reach the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Meanwhile, the Aussies suffered an early setback when they lost back-to-back matches to India and South Africa at the start of the tournament. However, the Kangaroos won all their remaining matches to reach the semi-finals, where they beat South Africa by 3 wickets to book their place in the final.

Hayden considers India favourites to win the World Cup:

Speaking to The ICC Review, Hayden said, “I believe India will win the World Cup and why they will win the World Cup is because they have the weight of 1.3 billion people behind them. They are playing great cricket. They are playing great cricket under pressure. They are playing cricket where they are very together,"

Explaining the reason for his support to the Indian team, Hayden elaborated, “Their bowling unit is extremely experienced. Even Siraj as the youngest member of that squad, has now got considerable experience. Kohli’s form I mean, goodness, that’s over 700 runs in this tournament. Rohit’s form. Shubman’s class. Shreyas Iyer’s now absolute resurgence throughout his World Cup. (It) Puts them as undeniable favourites.

“But there’s an X factor, and that is that Australia are winners. We’ve won this tournament more than anyone else in the competition. We’ve won it regularly, and boy, here we are again. It’s going to be one of the great matches and matchups through this World Cup, but my heart tells me that I’d love to see Australia at least compete and win. I really believe that India has got the edge over every side during this World Cup," the former Aussie batter added.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App