In a clash of champions, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The Men in Blue have lifted the coveted trophy twice, in 1983 and 2011, while the Aussies' dominance in the tournament over the years has earned them the moniker 'World Cup royalty'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma's side have been the standout team of the tournament, winning all their matches in the league stage and then convincingly beating New Zealand to reach the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Meanwhile, the Aussies suffered an early setback when they lost back-to-back matches to India and South Africa at the start of the tournament. However, the Kangaroos won all their remaining matches to reach the semi-finals, where they beat South Africa by 3 wickets to book their place in the final.

Hayden considers India favourites to win the World Cup: Speaking to The ICC Review, Hayden said, “I believe India will win the World Cup and why they will win the World Cup is because they have the weight of 1.3 billion people behind them. They are playing great cricket. They are playing great cricket under pressure. They are playing cricket where they are very together," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Explaining the reason for his support to the Indian team, Hayden elaborated, “Their bowling unit is extremely experienced. Even Siraj as the youngest member of that squad, has now got considerable experience. Kohli’s form I mean, goodness, that’s over 700 runs in this tournament. Rohit’s form. Shubman’s class. Shreyas Iyer’s now absolute resurgence throughout his World Cup. (It) Puts them as undeniable favourites.

“But there’s an X factor, and that is that Australia are winners. We’ve won this tournament more than anyone else in the competition. We’ve won it regularly, and boy, here we are again. It’s going to be one of the great matches and matchups through this World Cup, but my heart tells me that I’d love to see Australia at least compete and win. I really believe that India has got the edge over every side during this World Cup," the former Aussie batter added.

