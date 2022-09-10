Months before the Cricket World Cup 2023, Australian limited overs skipper Aaron Finch decided to say goodbye to the one-day international (ODI) format of the game. Finch will play his 146th and final ODI on Sunday in Cairns against New Zealand. He will continue to lead the team in the T20 format and will defend their title of the World Chamipons next month.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories. I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point," Finch said in a statement.

Finch was suffering from a terrible form in the ODIs with 5 of his last 12 innings being ducks including 2 in Crain's. In his last 7 innings, he scored just 27 runs.

The retirement also came at a time when the ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled for next year in India. Finch was looking forward to that World Cup but will now let someone else command the team in that format while he tries to defend the World T20 champions title.

Australia won the T20 World Cup last year for the first time.

"It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point," he said.

Apart from the setbacks of the last few matches, Finch has an outstanding record in his ODI career. He was part of the squad which won the 2015 World Cup and has over 5000 runs with 17 centuries in the format. Aaron made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2013 and smashed his first century against Scotland later that year where he scored 148.

Finch's best score of 153 against Pakistan came in 2019 at Sharjah stadium. He particularly liked playing against Pakistan, England and India. Finch's average score against Pakistan is 49.16, against England is 48.35 and against India is 48.66.

He led Australia to the 2019 ODI World Cup where they were knocked out by England in the semi-finals.