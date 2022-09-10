Australian captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from ODI cricket2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 06:03 AM IST
- The retirement of the Australian limited over captain Aaron Finch came as a surprise to many
Months before the Cricket World Cup 2023, Australian limited overs skipper Aaron Finch decided to say goodbye to the one-day international (ODI) format of the game. Finch will play his 146th and final ODI on Sunday in Cairns against New Zealand. He will continue to lead the team in the T20 format and will defend their title of the World Chamipons next month.