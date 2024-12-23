The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) is arguably the biggest cricketing body in the world financially. Although, India might have won fewer ICC trophies in the last two decades, BCCI is arguably the biggest cricketing body in the world financially and cricket in the country has grown leaps and bounds. Not to forget, the BCCI has given the cricket world the top franchise-based T20 league in the form of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a video shared by Australian media, Pat Cummins and Co. were asked to describe BCCI, Indian cricket and ICC in one word each. The Aussies said good things about everyone.

Here's how Australian players responded BCCI, ICC, Indian cricket - order of responses

Pat Cummins: Big, Big, Big

Travis Head: Rulers, second, strong

Usman Khawaja: Strong, ICC, Talented

Nathan Lyon: Big, Boss, Passionate

Glenn Maxwell: Powerful, Boss, Fanatic

Alex Carey: Powerful, Trophy, Powerful

Steve Smith: Powerhouse, not as powerful (changed it to leaders)

While Cummins played it safe, Head gave the most intriguing answer. The southpaw, who has already scored two hundreds in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia, called BCCI as 'rulers' and ICC 'second'.

In fact, the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey and Steve Smith called the BCCI the powerhouse of world cricket. Meanwhile, Smith called ICC 'not as powerful' initially before stating, “No, I can't say that. That was a joke.”

Not to forget, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is now headed by Jay Shah, a former BCCI secretary. Shah assumed his role as ICC chair from December 1, 2024.