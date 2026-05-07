Australian cricketers to complete IPL 2026 commitments in India over PAK vs AUS ODI series in Pakistan, says report

Around a dozen Australian cricketers are currently playing in IPL 2026, which ends on May 31. Cricket Australia and Pakistan Cricket Board have jointly announced the dates of the bilateral ODI series, starting on May 30.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 May 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins is among the dozen Australian players in IPL 2026.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins is among the dozen Australian players in IPL 2026. (AFP)

The Australian cricketers will honour their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts and not leave for national commitments in Pakistan towards the end of this month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) jointly announced the schedule for the three-match ODI series, starting from May 30.

The Australian contingent will arrive in Islamabad for the ODI series on May 23, with the first ODI to be played in Rawalpindi. The second and third games will be played in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2 and 4. The IPL 2024 league stage starts on May 24, with the playoff matches scheduled for May 26, 27, 29 and 31.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals get ₹11.75 crore boost in IPL 2026 ahead of Punjab Kings clash

According to a report on Cricbuzz, the CA has allowed its players to complete their IPL commitments. "Will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments," the website quoted a CA spokesperson. There are more than a dozen of Australian players in IPL 2026.

It is worth noting that national commitments comes first over franchise leagues for any cricketers in the world. Among the notable Australian players are Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Tim David, and so on.

List of Australian players in IPL 2026

IPL 2026 FranchisePlayers
Sunrisers HyderabadPat Cummins (C), Travis Head
Punjab KingsMarcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Owen
Royal Challengers BengaluruJosh Hazlewood, Tim David
Lucknow Super GiantsMitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis
Chennai Super KingsMatthew Short, Spencer Johnson*
Delhi CapitalsMitchell Starc
Kolkata Knight RidersCameron Green

What did IPL 2026 franchises say?

The website further reported that officials from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will not leave midway through IPL 2026. “Officials from both franchises (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings) confirmed that all their players, including the Australians, will honour their contracts in full and will not leave midway through the season,” read a paragraph on the website.

Also Read | Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in SRH vs PBKS clash?

Notably, Cricket Australia is yet to pick the squad for the series against Pakistan. There is a possibility that the Australian squad selection could be made in such a way that the availability of the players do not clash with the players' IPL commitments. In that case, a few names playing the IPL, might miss out on the series against Pakistan.

Australian players in IPL likely to play in Pakistan

Considering Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2026 playoff dreams virtually over - placed last in table - the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis will get the nod for the Pakistan series. With Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru all in the top half of the table, players like Cummins, Travis Head, David, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett and Cooper Connolly are some of the names who might have to stay beyond May 24.

Pakistan vs Australia ODI series 2026

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
May 301st ODIRawalpindi5 PM
June 22nd ODILahore5 PM
June 43rd ODILahore5 PM

The last time Australia toured Pakistan for a bilateral ODI series was in March-April, 2022. Before IPL 2026, Australia visited Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, which served as a preparation for the T20 World Cup.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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