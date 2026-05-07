Australian cricketers to complete IPL 2026 commitments in India over PAK vs AUS ODI series in Pakistan, says report

The Australian cricketers will honour their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts and not leave for national commitments in Pakistan towards the end of this month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) jointly announced the schedule for the three-match ODI series, starting from May 30.

The Australian contingent will arrive in Islamabad for the ODI series on May 23, with the first ODI to be played in Rawalpindi. The second and third games will be played in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2 and 4. The IPL 2024 league stage starts on May 24, with the playoff matches scheduled for May 26, 27, 29 and 31.

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According to a report on Cricbuzz, the CA has allowed its players to complete their IPL commitments. "Will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments," the website quoted a CA spokesperson. There are more than a dozen of Australian players in IPL 2026.

It is worth noting that national commitments comes first over franchise leagues for any cricketers in the world. Among the notable Australian players are Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Tim David, and so on.

List of Australian players in IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Franchise Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head Punjab Kings Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Owen Royal Challengers Bengaluru Josh Hazlewood, Tim David Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis Chennai Super Kings Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson* Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders Cameron Green

What did IPL 2026 franchises say? The website further reported that officials from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will not leave midway through IPL 2026. “Officials from both franchises (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings) confirmed that all their players, including the Australians, will honour their contracts in full and will not leave midway through the season,” read a paragraph on the website.

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Notably, Cricket Australia is yet to pick the squad for the series against Pakistan. There is a possibility that the Australian squad selection could be made in such a way that the availability of the players do not clash with the players' IPL commitments. In that case, a few names playing the IPL, might miss out on the series against Pakistan.

Australian players in IPL likely to play in Pakistan Considering Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2026 playoff dreams virtually over - placed last in table - the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis will get the nod for the Pakistan series. With Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru all in the top half of the table, players like Cummins, Travis Head, David, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett and Cooper Connolly are some of the names who might have to stay beyond May 24.

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Pakistan vs Australia ODI series 2026

Date Match Venue Time (IST) May 30 1st ODI Rawalpindi 5 PM June 2 2nd ODI Lahore 5 PM June 4 3rd ODI Lahore 5 PM

The last time Australia toured Pakistan for a bilateral ODI series was in March-April, 2022. Before IPL 2026, Australia visited Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, which served as a preparation for the T20 World Cup.