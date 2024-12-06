Australian great takes a dig at Rohit Sharma with ’Good Night’ remark after India captain’s middle-order failure

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist rubbed salt to Rohit Sharma's wounds with a 'good night' remark after the Indian captain was dismissed for a 23-ball stay at the crease on his return to middle-order during the opening day of the first Test against Australia on Friday in Adelaide.

Sacrificing his opening spot in the best interest of the team, Rohit Sharma came to bat No.6 following a top-order collapse which included the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Batting for the first time outside of top two since 2018, Rohit managed just three runs before he was trapped in front by a Scott Boland delivery.

Advertisement

The Indian captain tried to defend from his crease without much feet movement and was caught plumb. Gilchrist, who has shared the same dressing room with Rohit at now-defunct Deccan Charges in IPL, highlighted Rohit's flaws in the latter's foot-work.

"(Josh) Hazlewood was Australia's best bowler in Perth but having Boland playing here as his replacement is not bad. Boland is tall, but you wonder if the ball would have hit the stump if it had been Hazlewood. Boland has the ability to skid the ball through. It did so here. Rohit Sharma's front foot was stuck and that's a good night," said the former southpaw on air.

Mitchell Starc too hot for India Meanwhile, India were all out for 180 in the first innings with Nitish Kumar Reddy top scoring with 42. Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as the left-arm pacer finished with figures of 6/48 in his 14.1 overs.

Advertisement

Opting to bat first, the Indians lost Yashavi Jaiswal on the first ball of the Test match. Gill and Rahul tried revive the innings with a 69-run stand for the second wicket. However, the dismissal of Rahul brought Australia back in the game as the hosts struck at regular intervals.