Australian media alleges ICC 'pampered' India in T20 World Cup
From blaming ICC for its scheduling, to the “unfair” means of Afghanistan against Bangladesh and Australian cricket after David Warner were all that were in for the Australian media.
The exit of Australia from the T20 World Cup Super Eight was just as surprising for the world as it was for the team itself. The team that had maintained its unmatchable dominance in the last three decades with six World Cups, a World Test Championship, and an ICC Champions Trophy had faced its first big loss this series against Afghanistan who had made its maiden entry into the semi-finals.