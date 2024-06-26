Australian media alleges ICC 'pampered' India in T20 World Cup

From blaming ICC for its scheduling, to the “unfair” means of Afghanistan against Bangladesh and Australian cricket after David Warner were all that were in for the Australian media.

The exit of Australia from the T20 World Cup Super Eight was just as surprising for the world as it was for the team itself. The team that had maintained its unmatchable dominance in the last three decades with six World Cups, a World Test Championship, and an ICC Champions Trophy had faced its first big loss this series against Afghanistan who had made its maiden entry into the semi-finals.

Australia had a marvelous start during its journey this World Cup began but the loss against India too set it back and almost out of the game. Pinning its hope at Bangladesh defeating Afghanistan was its last chance.

Glenn Maxwell struggled to remember when Australia last depended on another team for World Cup qualification. Captain Mitchell Marsh openly encouraged, "Come on Bangladesh," acknowledging their reliance on Bangladesh's performance.

But all hopes were shattered when Afghanistan won over Bangladesh causing Australia to suffer an unceremonious exit.

The Herald Sun published an article, headlined "How mind-bending schedule stitched up Aussies, pampered India".

Alleging that the ICC “pampered India", the Australian newspaper talked about how Australia played back-to-back day-night and day games in the Super Eight stage while all of India's matches in the tournament were day games to suit their viewers.

Similarly, the Syndey Morning Herald's read: "Drama and farce reign, but Australia didn’t deserve a World Cup semi-final."

The article highlighted the deficiencies in Australia's T20I team and also condemned Gulbadin Naib's 'feigned' injury, which served as a stalling strategy during the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Cricket.com.au said, "Warner underlined his value to the Australian side in his final tournament, hitting match-winning half-centuries against Bangladesh and Oman. But his most telling contribution came against England in Barbados, where he slammed four sixes in a Powerplay blitz with Travis Head."

Fox Cricket had quoted Mitchell Marsh for its report to indicate the need for a change in the Australian T-20 set-up. "Australian T20 captain Mitch Marsh says some of the veteran members of the team that failed to make the World Cup semi-finals would need to “make decisions" about their future as part of the review of the failed campaign."

