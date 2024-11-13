Australian Media writes Virat’s farewell note ahead of BGT 2024, hails ‘India’s most exciting batter’ since King Kohli

Australian media has sparked fresh conversations about Virat Kohli’s potential successor in Indian cricket. India are all set to play against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024, which starts on November 22.

While Kohli continues to command respect and admiration, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has caught the eye as the player to take over the mantle. Known for his explosive start in Test cricket, Australian media is hailing Jaiswal as India’s future batting star.

Jaiswal, at 22, has already made a significant impression with his consistency and hunger for runs. His standout performance in a Test series against England, where he amassed over 700 runs and scored consecutive double centuries, has elevated his reputation.

Australian publications have drawn comparisons between Kohli and Jaiswal, noting their vastly different beginnings yet similar fiery determination.

“As thin as a rake and as strong as an ox, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the most aggressive opener to come out of India since Virender Sehwag and the country’s most exciting batter since Virat Kohli,” wrote Fox Sports which called Jaiswal “India’s not so secret weapon”.

Kohli made his mark as a fearless, outspoken youngster, unafraid to engage with the opposition. Over time, he refined his aggression and honed his natural talent to become one of the greatest players in cricket history.

Jaiswal’s early years, on the other hand, were marked by humble beginnings. He even sold street food to support his dreams. Like Kohli, Jaiswal also faced moments of controversy, including a verbal spat in domestic cricket, but he has since matured, focusing solely on piling up runs for India.

Kohli ‘set to be farewelled’ “Kohli left his first impression of note on Australian audiences in 2012 at the SCG when he stuck up his finger to the crowd, but his most lasting one came two Tests later when he scored India’s lone ton of the series,” the Australian publication wrote.