Hours after tennis legend Novak Djokovic retired hurt against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Friday, Zverev has proceeded to his first Australian Open final against either defending champion Jannik Sinner or No. 21 Ben Shelton, reported ESPN.

The 37-year-old managed to play the first set with Zverev but lost after 81 minutes by 7-6(5). As the pain due to muscle tear in his left leg aggravated, Djokovic walked gingerly to the net and shook hands with the world No. 2, conceding the match, added the report.

Djokovic booed: Soon after Djokovic conceded defeat, the capacity Rod Laver Arena crowd booed him, but he responded by flashing two thumbs up.

Minutes after stepping off the court, Djokovic said, as quoted by the ESPN, "I did everything I possibly can to manage the muscle tear that I had. Medications and the strap and the physio work helped to some extent today, [but] towards the end of that first set I just started feeling more and more pain. It was getting worse and worse. It was just too much to handle for me at the moment."

“I knew even if I won the first set it was going to be a huge uphill battle for me to stay physically fit enough to stay with him in the rallies for another, god knows, two, three, four hours. I don't think I had that, unfortunately, today in the tank. Unfortunate ending, but I tried.”

Reacting to the spectators' reaction to Djokovic, Zverev said, "The very first thing I want to say is, please, guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury."

"I know that everybody paid for tickets and wants to see hopefully a five-set match. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear, won this tournament with a hamstring injury. So please show some respect," Zverev said.

Djokovic and injuries: Earlier this week, Djokovic suffered the injury during his quarterfinal win against world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. He was seeking a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park.

This was the third time in the past 12 months that the 24-Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was forced out of a Grand Slam through injury. In 2024, French Open he withdrew from his quarterfinal against Casper Ruud with a knee issue.

"It is true that, you know, getting injured quite a bit the last few years. I don't know what exactly is the reason for that," ESPN quoted Djokovic as saying.

"It's not like I'm worrying approaching every Grand Slam now whether I'm going to get injured or not, but statistics are against me, in a way, in the last couple of years.