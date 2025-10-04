Australian pacer hospitalised in Kanpur for suspected food poisoning during IND A vs AUS A series - Report

Pacer Henry Thornton, who is a part of the Australia A side in their tour of India, was rushed to hospital in Kanpur due to a suspected food poisoning, recently. According to a report in HT, Thornton complained of severe stomach infection and had to be admitted to the Regency Hospital in Kanpur and remained under observation for two days. Australia A are playing an unofficial ODI series currently with India A.

Based on the report, Thornton had developed gastrointestinal issues after consuming food at the team hotel. Although the local management monitored his condition, the severity of Thornton's condition forced him to be hospitalised where senior doctors treated him. Thornton was released from hospital after the 28-year-old showed signs of full recovery.

However, the report stated that Thornton was dealing with mild gastro symptoms before his arrival in India. His condition worsened after reaching the city. Reacting to the incident, the Australian team management changed the dietary plans for the entire team. Although three other players reported mild stomach issues, but none of them required hospitalisation.

India A vs Australia A - What happened so far? After the unofficial Test series, India A are on level with Australia A in the ODI series. Batting first, India A were bowled out for 246 in 45.5 overs. However, Australia A's target got reduced to 160 in 25 overs after a long rain interruption.

In the chase, Australia A were off to a flier with Jake Fraser-McGurk (36 off 20) and Mackenzie Harvey putting 57 runs for the opening wicket. Australia lost Fraser-McGurk, but Harvey (70 not out) and Cooper Connolly (50 not out) ensured that Australia A romp home in just 16.4 overs with an unbeaten 103-run partnership.